Central Pulse surge to 15-goal win over the Stars

The Central Pulse proved their class again today with a 15-goal win over the Northern Stars in Auckland.

Aliyah Dunn of the Pulse in action against the Stars. Source: Photosport

The Pulse led wire-to-wire Aliyah Dunn making 40 shots from 44 attempts while Tiana Metuarau and Ameliaranne Ekenasio made 12 from 14 and 13 from 17 respectively.

The Stars have secured some gripping wins in the past fortnight but struggled to keep possession from the starting whistle the Pulse defensive duo of Katrina Grant and Sulu Fitzpatrick starring.