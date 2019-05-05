TODAY |

Central Pulse notch up 12th straight win, outclass Magic in Invercargill

1 NEWS
More From
Netball

The Central Pulse have secured 12 straight wins in the ANZ Premiership, with a 53-45 victory over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in Invercargill this afternoon.

Veteran defender Casey Kopua made it difficult for the Pulse, with Premiership leaders holding onto a slender 37-35 lead after the three-quarter mark.

Aliyah Dunn was on fire in the shooting circle for the Pulse, converting 20 out 24 shots at goal, while her shooting partner Ameliaranne Ekenasio scored a total of 28 goals.

In this afternoon's other Premiership match the Southern Steel dominated the Northern Mystics 69-58.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Pulse defeated the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Magic 53-45 at ILT Stadium Southland. Source: SKY
    More From
    Netball
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:33
    Luke Jacobson's big tackle on Smith led to the Highlanders fullback injuring his hamstring.
    Chiefs enforcer relieved Ben Smith hasn't been ruled out of World Cup after his big tackle
    2
    The Highlanders fullback could've played his last match for the Otago franchise after suffering a hamstring strain.
    Aaron Smith backs injured Highlanders teammate Ben Smith to return sooner than 6-8 weeks
    3
    Peter Breen is the creator of Rugby Bricks which has over 79,000 followers on Instagram.
    Former Otago player's online coaching platform gains popularity with help from All Blacks stars
    4
    An injured Ben Smith of the Highlanders is observed during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at the Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 4 May 2019. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz
    Ben Smith may've played his last game for Highlanders with injury side-lining him for 6-8 weeks
    5
    The golf star was awarded with a Medal of Freedom after his Masters victory.
    'A global symbol of American excellence' – Donald Trump awards Tiger Woods Medal of Freedom
    MORE FROM
    Netball
    MORE
    Aliyah Dunn of the Pulse looks to take a shot during the ANZ Premiership match between the Southern Steel and the Central Pulse, held at the Edgar Centre, Dunedin, New Zealand. 10 April 2019. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz

    Pulse dismantle Steel thanks to Aliyah Dunn's perfect shooting performance, remain unbeaten in ANZ Premiership
    Kelly Jury clashes with Temepara Bailey

    Magic upstage Stars to take ANZ Premiership victory
    1 NEWS

    Teen prodigy leads Mystics' comeback against Magic for first win of ANZ Premiership
    Steel's Lenize Potgieter competes with Magic's Kelly Jury.

    Southern Steel record comfortable victory over Magic to complete ANZ Premiership Super Sunday