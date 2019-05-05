Central Pulse notch up 12th straight win, outclass Magic in Invercargill

The Central Pulse have secured 12 straight wins in the ANZ Premiership, with a 53-45 victory over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in Invercargill this afternoon.

Veteran defender Casey Kopua made it difficult for the Pulse, with Premiership leaders holding onto a slender 37-35 lead after the three-quarter mark.

Aliyah Dunn was on fire in the shooting circle for the Pulse, converting 20 out 24 shots at goal, while her shooting partner Ameliaranne Ekenasio scored a total of 28 goals.