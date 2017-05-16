Central Pulse inflict more misery on winless Tactix in ANZ premiership

Central Pulse have inflicted more misery on the winless Mainland Tactix, prevailing 52-38 to surge into second place in the national netball premiership.

Cathrine Tuivaiti of the Central Pulse under pressure from Zoe Walker of the Tactix during the ANZ Netball Premiership match in Christchurch. Source: Photosport

The Tactix never looked like manufacturing a first win from nine matches, being well outplayed through the first three quarters before winning the final stanza 12-8.

That late resurgence meant the Tactix surpassed the lowest score by any team this year. That came in round three when the two teams last met and the Pulse won 48-37.

A sixth Pulse win lifts them past the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic into second place with six matches remaining until the play-offs.

Once again their defensive circle set the standard, with Silver Ferns captain Katrina Grant snaffling six deflections in the first quarter alone.

Cathrine Tuivaiti (26 from 27) and 16-year-old Tiana Metuarau (25/28) were an effective shooting combination again for the Pulse.

While lanky Tactix goal shoot Ellie Bird (30/36) underlined her talent, she struggled to find a settled partner under the hoop.

Goal attack Leonie Leaver put up just five attempts in the first half before her replacement Kadeen Corbin managed only three in the third quarter.