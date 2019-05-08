TODAY |

Central Pulse to host ANZ Premiership final after Netball NZ changes match's date

The Central Pulse have had their home court advantage for this year's ANZ Premiership final solidified after Netball New Zealand announced they'd moved the match to a day one of their home venues were available.

The Pulse clinched a home final with their win over the Stars last night but there were ongoing concerns they'd be unable to host the match due to a scheduling mishap which saw all four suitable venues in the central region off the cards for the original date.

However, Netball NZ confirmed the Pulse will play the winner of the elimination final between the Southern Steel and Northerns stars a day later on Monday June 3 during Queen's Birthday weekend.

The match will be at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua.

Netball New Zealand Head of Events Kate Agnew said they felt it was important the Pulse had the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd for the Grand Final.

"The Pulse have known for some time that venues within their Zone would be a problem on the originally scheduled Grand Final date of 2 June, so we have been working closely with the Pulse and other teams to ensure the best outcome for the league," Agnew said.

"Ultimately we made the decision to shift the Grand Final by one day to allow this season's minor premiers to have home court advantage."

The first centre pass for the final will be at 4pm.

Last year the franchise was in a similar position, forced to take the grand-final to Palmerston North.
Source: 1 NEWS
