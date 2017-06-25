Central Pulse defeat Northern Mystics, advancing to first-ever ANZ Championship grand final

Central Pulse will tackle the unbeaten Southern Steel in the national netball premiership final after downing Northern Mystics 59-52 in the elimination final today.

Pulse went into today's sudden-death match with two narrow round-robin wins over the Mystics from earlier in the season.

But the Mystics, stung by last week's upset 46-57 loss to bottom-of-the-table Mainland Tactix, came out firing at Wellington's TSB Arena.

Ahead 16-10 after 15 minutes, and 30-28 at half-time, the Mystics stalled late in the third quarter and the Pulse stormed back to steal a 45-44 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

The final quarter turned into a battle of attrition, the Pulse opening the spell with a four-goal run before the Mystics clawed their way back to trail by two with seven minutes remaining.

The Aucklanders couldn't bridge the gap further, however, and paid the price for forcing their passes in the attacking third with too many turnovers.

The return of Anna Harrison boosted their defensive circle, although the Aucklanders were hit by the late withdrawal of national under-21 skipper Michaela Sokolich-Beatson with a back injury.

Nevertheless, Harrison teamed with Storm Purvis to construct an intimidating circle defence which kept Pulse shooters Cathrine Tuivaiti and Tiana Metuarau under constant pressure.

While both teams were guilty of coughing up too much possession, especially in the first half, the Mystics were more consistent in their ability to find their shooters.

Elisapeta Toeava and former Pulse midcourter Samon Nathan worked hard in shifting the ball at pace through to Maria Tutaia and Bailey Mes, and the Silver Ferns combo were deadly in converting the possession into points.

Tutaia, who sunk 33 from 35 across 60 minutes, shouldered the bulk of the shooting duties and didn't miss a shot until five minutes into the final quarter.

In contrast, the Pulse often struggled to find the circle edge, with Tuivaiti and Metuarau working overtime to find any sort space.