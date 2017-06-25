 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Netball


Central Pulse defeat Northern Mystics, advancing to first-ever ANZ Championship grand final

share

Source:

NZN

Central Pulse will tackle the unbeaten Southern Steel in the national netball premiership final after downing Northern Mystics 59-52 in the elimination final today.

A 59-52 victory means the Pulse will take on the Southern Steel for a shot at the crown next week.
Source: SKY

Pulse went into today's sudden-death match with two narrow round-robin wins over the Mystics from earlier in the season.

But the Mystics, stung by last week's upset 46-57 loss to bottom-of-the-table Mainland Tactix, came out firing at Wellington's TSB Arena.

Ahead 16-10 after 15 minutes, and 30-28 at half-time, the Mystics stalled late in the third quarter and the Pulse stormed back to steal a 45-44 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

The final quarter turned into a battle of attrition, the Pulse opening the spell with a four-goal run before the Mystics clawed their way back to trail by two with seven minutes remaining.

The Aucklanders couldn't bridge the gap further, however, and paid the price for forcing their passes in the attacking third with too many turnovers.

The return of Anna Harrison boosted their defensive circle, although the Aucklanders were hit by the late withdrawal of national under-21 skipper Michaela Sokolich-Beatson with a back injury.

Nevertheless, Harrison teamed with Storm Purvis to construct an intimidating circle defence which kept Pulse shooters Cathrine Tuivaiti and Tiana Metuarau under constant pressure.

While both teams were guilty of coughing up too much possession, especially in the first half, the Mystics were more consistent in their ability to find their shooters.

Elisapeta Toeava and former Pulse midcourter Samon Nathan worked hard in shifting the ball at pace through to Maria Tutaia and Bailey Mes, and the Silver Ferns combo were deadly in converting the possession into points.

Tutaia, who sunk 33 from 35 across 60 minutes, shouldered the bulk of the shooting duties and didn't miss a shot until five minutes into the final quarter.

In contrast, the Pulse often struggled to find the circle edge, with Tuivaiti and Metuarau working overtime to find any sort space.

However, both shot with excellent accuracy, Tuivaiti missing only two of her 37 shots on goal while 16-year-old Metuarau finished on 24 from 28 in another composed performance.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
This young fan didn't get the result he wanted, but he still left the match with a smile.

'I thought that was quite hilarious' - forget the rugby, adorable young Lions fans enjoys Eden Park streaker

00:31
2
The Australia coach spoke about taking on the world champions after the Wallabies' 40-27 win over Italy in Brisbane.

'Everyone's having a laugh when I say that' – Michael Cheika insists Wallabies can defeat All Blacks

00:28
3
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

00:30
4
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory


00:28
5
Smith was forced to leave the field in the 27th minute of the match against the Lions at Eden Park, Auckland.

Damian McKenzie gets All Blacks call-up after Ben Smith suffers concussion against Lions

03:49
Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

Watch: 'We're not a five star hotel' – Head of marae caught up in Labour interns scandal hits back

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

00:28
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.


Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks player ratings: McCaw-like Sam Cane pulls off mammoth performance to topple Lions in opening Test

1 NEWS NOW sports reporter Dave Agnew gives his insight into the All Blacks' performance against the British and Irish Lions.

12:35
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

Full Interview: 'I said what was in my mind at the time' – Bill English defends public statements on Todd Barclay affair

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

03:05
There are three billion internet users on the planet, and last year over a billion of them were hit by cyber-crime.

Waikato University world leader in fight against cyber-attacks

Last year over a billion people were hit by cyber-crime.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ