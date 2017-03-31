 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Casey Kopua weighing up return to Silver Ferns

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns

Former Silver Ferns captain Casey Kopua could be in line to make a shock return to the national setup three years after winning her last cap.

Kopua played the last of her 101 tests in 2015, but confirmed to 1 NEWS that she's considering pulling on the silver fern again after announcing last year her international retirement.

However, Kopua told 1 NEWS she hasn't yet made a final decision.

The 33-year-old hasn't featured in the ANZ Premiership with the Magic since picking up a foot injury in round nine.

One factor at play could be whether long-term mentor Noeline Taurua, who's currently coaching the Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia, fills the vacant coaching role.

Casey Kopua
Casey Kopua Source: Photosport
Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'
2

'He needs to go' - Joseph Parker should split with Kevin Barry, says Samoan Prime Minister
3

Steve Hansen praises 'unique' Scott Robertson ahead of Super Rugby final
4

Hansen warns Crusaders fans Super Rugby title not won yet, citing ABs horror 2007 RWC France loss
5

Watch: Tactix show All Blacks how its done as teams conduct weights sessions in shared gym
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
Mystics player Jamie Hume during their ANZ Championship Netball game Northern Mystics v Silvermoon Tactix. Trafalgar Centre, Nelson, New Zealand. Sunday 1 July 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Last ANZ Premiership finals spot still up for grabs after action-packed Super Sunday
01:57
Players also questioned recently-resigned coach Janine Southby’s player-led culture philosophy.

Silver Ferns assistant coach adamant she'll reapply after failed Comm Games campaign
01:57
Players also questioned recently-resigned coach Janine Southby’s player-led culture philosophy.

Exclusive: Players told Netball NZ’s review into horror Comm Games they lacked confidence in coaches and themselves
00:56
Southby announced she is stepping down after a horror run for the team.

'It was inevitable' - Jenny-May Clarkson's verdict on Janine Southby quitting Silver Ferns

Tactix keep ANZ Premiership hopes alive with close win over Magic

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball

The Mainland Tactix have done their ANZ Premiership chances no harm, moving to third on the table with a 62-60 win over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic last night.

In a close contest, the Tactix edged a tight opening quarter, taking a 17-16 lead, before extending out to 32-31 at the break.

Last night's clash was so close, that no side held an advantage of more than three goals until the final five minutes of the match.

Again, the two teams were near inseparable in the third quarter, with the Tactix taking a 48-46 lead into the final spell, before sealing the encounter 62-60.

Shooter Ellie Bird led the way for the Tactix, with 54 from 61, backed up by Brooke Leaver (eight from 11). For the Magic, Lenize Potgieter proved efficient with ball in hand, shooting 44 from 47, while Monica Faulkner netted 16 from her 18 shots.

Staying in third place will see the Tactix likely face the Southern Steel in the elimination final, although the Northern Mystics are hot on their heels in fourth position, two points back with a game in hand.

Tactix goal shoot Ellie Bird and Magic goal defense Jenna O'Sullivan compete for the ball during the ANZ Premiership netball match - Magic v Tactix played at Claudelands Arena, Hamilton, New Zealand on 30 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
Tactix goal shoot Ellie Bird and Magic goal defense Jenna O'Sullivan compete for the ball Source: Photosport
Topics
Netball
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:19
It’s about this time of year we start wondering how much longer we have to endure winter's grip.

Watch: Dan Corbett forecasts what's in store for the Kiwi spring and summer

Winston Peters' time as Acting PM: How did he do?

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson

Ebert Construction's collapse stokes fears of NZ's booming building and construction industry going bust

Two people dead after crash involving car and train near Palmerston North

Maia Wilson continues great shooting form as Stars end season with win over Steel

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns

The Northern Stars have ended their season with an exciting 65-59 win over the Southern Steel at Pulman Arena in Auckland today.

Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit of the Steel shoots against Kate Burley of the Stars. 2018 ANZ Premiership netball match, Stars v Steel at Pulman Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 29 July 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz
Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit. Source: Photosport

The Steel will now have over a week before they host either the Mystics or the Tactix in the preliminary final.

The southerners, who had already second place and home court advantage for the preliminary final clash were without goal shoot Jen O’Connell, who was sick.

In her absence, Te Paea Selby-Rickit had 48 goals from 53 attempts while Olivia Bates had 11 goals from 14 attempts.

For the Stars, who were out of finals contention, Silver Ferns hopeful Maia Wilson continued her great season, shooting at 93 per cent with 42 goals from 45 attempts.

Goal attack Paula Griffin finished with 23 goals from 25 attempts.  

The Waikato/Bay of Plenty Magic face the Mainland Tactix tomorrow while the Pulse play the Mystics on Wednesday with the Tactix and the Mystics in contention to be the third finalist.  

Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns