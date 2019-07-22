TODAY |

Black Caps star Jimmy Neesham parties with Silver Ferns after World Cup win, plays street cricket and gives batting tips

1 NEWS
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns

Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham joined the Silver Ferns' party in Liverpool as the Kiwi side celebrated their Netball World Cup triumph.

Having fallen to a 50-49 defeat in the tournament group stage, Noeline Taurua's Silver Ferns upset the form book, toppling the Diamonds 52-51 to win the World Cup for the first time since 2003.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rore’s tear were one of the images of the disastrous Games campaign, but now she’s a world champion. Source: Breakfast

Still in England after the Black Caps' World Cup final defeat, Neesham ventured north from London to Liverpool, supporting flatmate and Silver Ferns shooter Bailey Mes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Taurua won’t have much time to celebrate her World Cup win, as she is coaching her club side in Australia on Saturday. Source: Breakfast

Posting on Instagram, Te Paea Selby-Rickit captured the celebrations, including her own interactions with the all-rounder.

Selby-Rickit pulled Neesham aside for a quick session of shadow-batting, before taking to the street to roll the arm over.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The team, flying back from Argentina, managed to catch the winning moment in transit. Source: All Blacks / Twitter

"More than 15 degrees I reckon," Selby-Rickit joked, inferring Neesham's bowling action was illegal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Neesham and the netballers even played a bit of street cricket. Source: Instagram/Te Paea Selby-Rickit
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Kiwi side held off an Australian comeback to win 52-51.
Silver Ferns win Netball World Cup after brilliant final against Australia
2
The team, flying back from Argentina, managed to catch the winning moment in transit.
All Blacks, Steve Hansen huddle around tiny phone to watch moment Silver Ferns win World Cup
3
Maria Folau against Malawi
Silver Ferns coach hails Maria Folau's mental strength amid husband Israel's controversy
4
Bowler Trent Boult goes back to his mark as umpire Kumar Dharmasena signals six runs off a Ben Stokes deflection (a boundary plus two runs) in the final moments of the Cricket World Cup 2019 Final between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Photo: Graham Morris (Tel: +44(0)7860 202920 Email: sales@cricketpix.com) 14/07/19
Cricket World Cup umpire admits error in final that gave England extra run, but says he'll 'never regret' it
5
Taurua won’t have much time to celebrate her World Cup win, as she is coaching her club side in Australia on Saturday.
World Cup-winning Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua cagey on Silver Ferns future – 'I don’t know what I’m going to do’
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent Joy Reid talked to fans leaving the stadium after the World Cup win.

Silver Ferns timeline: How NZ went from Commonwealth Games shame to World Cup glory in 15 months
00:15
Three-year-old Maia Kopua certainly knows what victory tastes like now.

Casey Kopua's daughter steals limelight in post-final interview, licking sweat off World Cup-winning mum
00:59
Rore’s tear were one of the images of the disastrous Games campaign, but now she’s a world champion.

Watch: Bubbly-drinking Katrina Rore and 1 NEWS’ Jenny-May Clarkson ‘sisters now’ after Commonwealth Games tears
04:27
Taurua won’t have much time to celebrate her World Cup win, as she is coaching her club side in Australia on Saturday.

World Cup-winning Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua cagey on Silver Ferns future – 'I don’t know what I’m going to do’