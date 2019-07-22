Black Caps star Jimmy Neesham parties with Silver Ferns after World Cup win, plays street cricket and gives batting tips

Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham joined the Silver Ferns' party in Liverpool as the Kiwi side celebrated their Netball World Cup triumph.

Having fallen to a 50-49 defeat in the tournament group stage, Noeline Taurua's Silver Ferns upset the form book, toppling the Diamonds 52-51 to win the World Cup for the first time since 2003.

Still in England after the Black Caps' World Cup final defeat, Neesham ventured north from London to Liverpool, supporting flatmate and Silver Ferns shooter Bailey Mes.

Posting on Instagram, Te Paea Selby-Rickit captured the celebrations, including her own interactions with the all-rounder.

Selby-Rickit pulled Neesham aside for a quick session of shadow-batting, before taking to the street to roll the arm over.

