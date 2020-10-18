'A bit messy' - Silver Ferns say there's still room for improvement after victory over Roses

The Silver Ferns have marked the return of international netball with a convincing victory over the England Roses.

Kelly Jury looks on. Source: Photosport

The Ferns' superior build-up and the Roses' lack of match fitness showed in Hamilton last night, as New Zealand ran away with a 58-45 win.

The Silver Ferns last played an international in January, when they claimed the Nations Cup series in the United Kingdom.

Dame Noeline Taurua's side was much more clinical and showed great physicality in defence, bullying England's attack.

Despite the winning start to the Taini Jamison series, skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio says there's still room for improvement.

"I think it was a bit messy for the first one out there tonight. We will be happy to come away with the win, obviously," she said.

"I think there's a lot of things we can still fix up, so we don't really want that to be our style looking forward to the next game, where we can hopefully get a bit tidier".

The New Zealand captain was adamant it was not as easy as it looked on court against the visitors.

"I think we just got a little bit guilty of potentially thinking we were going to get the ball a little bit more easier," she said.

"Every single ball was hotly contested, which is exciting. It's really good for us."