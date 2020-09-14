TODAY |

Australian netball player spat at by fan during night out in Brisbane

Source:  AAP

The Queensland Firebirds are investigating after four netball supporters abused West Coast star Verity Charles, with one spitting at her while out in Brisbane on Saturday night.

Verity Charles in action for the Fever. Source: Getty

The Super Netball club said they were trying to identify the women, with one wearing a Firebirds supporter shirt, with the incident happening at Southbank.

The club condemned the actions, made even more serious in light of coronavirus with Charles a diabetic and her husband, Nathan Charles, a former Super Rugby player who has cystic fibrosis.

Firebirds chief executive Catherine Clark said the club had offered Verity their apologies and support over the "despicable" act.

"Let me be absolutely clear - this behaviour will not be tolerated by our club," Clark said in a statement.

"Those involved should be ashamed of themselves. The person wearing a Firebirds shirt should hand it back. You clearly do not share our values. You are not welcome at our club."

"The act of spitting towards anyone is despicable, notwithstanding the risks in the current Covid-19 environment.

"Behaviour of this nature has absolutely no place in our sport or society more broadly."

The Fever are currently located in southeast Queensland, with the Super Netball season shifted there due to Covid-19.

Netball
Australia
