Australian netball legend linking up with Central Pulse ahead of ANZ Premiership title defence

One of Australia's greatest netballers has arrived in Wellington for her latest challenge, helping the Central Pulse in their ANZ Premiership title defence.

Vicki Wilson, 54, played 104 Tests for the Diamonds, captaining the side and going down as one of netball's greatest shooters.

After an assistant coaching role with the Silver Ferns under Waimarama Taumaunu, Wilson is now back on Kiwi shores for the first time since 2016.

The pair will link up once again, this time with the Pulse.

Boasting the likes of Aliyah Dunn and Ameliaranne Ekenasio, the Pulse are arguably the most well-stocked NZ side in the shooting department, with Wilson hoping to make them even better.

Young shooter Tiana Metuarau will be hoping to learn from Wilson's collective wisdom, with the 19-year-old already benefiting.

"We haven't really drilled the Australian lines that she has drilled us through," she tells 1 NEWS.

"It's a lot more tiring, but it's really really good. I've learnt so much within maybe two sessions.

"She asks questions. I think that's a really important thing to have as a player. She gives us the freedom to blend what we have, all the attributes and skills we have, into what she's giving us.