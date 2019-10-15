TODAY |

Australian netball coach Lisa Alexander to step down from role

Source:  AAP

Lisa Alexander has reportedly departed as Australian netball team coach, bringing an end to her record nine years in the role.

Lisa Alexander says she'd rather the NSW Swifts had signed a young Australian player instead of Silver Fern Cullen. Source: 1 NEWS

Alexander's contract was due to finish at the end of 2020 but Netball Australia is holding a media conference in Melbourne today when it's expected to confirm they have parted ways.

The Diamonds have long been one of Australia's most successful national teams but last year they lost the World Cup title to New Zealand for the first time since 2003 and also lost the Commonwealth Games gold medal match to England a year earlier.

Netball
Australia
