Australian Diamonds too good for Silver Ferns in Durban

The Diamonds have continues their dominance of New Zealand's Silver Ferns with a 57-50 win over them in the quad series opener in Durban.

Caitlin Thwaites scored 35 points on 90 per cent shooting for the Australians as they got off to a flying start, netting the first four goals from where they were never headed at any break.

"Heading out there, we were aiming to win every single quarter," said vice captain Thwaites.

"We are always about trying to get a really strong start. We don't want to put ourselves in a bad situation and be in chase mode for the rest of the game."

While it was Thwaites who starred on the scoresheet, her partner up front and former Swifts teammate Susan Pettitt delivered an outstanding performance as the two combines to put New Zealand away.

"Having built that combination over the last three or so years, it was really nice to click back into each other's game and the way that we play with each other. I think it was a real positive," Thwaites said.

The Diamonds went into halftime leading 30 - 23 but New Zealand roared back in the second half, scoring seven goals to two to open the half before coach Lisa Alexander brought Caitlyn Nevins on at wing attack for Paige Hadley, a move which turned the game as the Diamonds wrested back control.

"Nevins was fresh, she came on and created that clear space for us," Alexander said.