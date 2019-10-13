TODAY |

Australian coach wanting more from players after losing first Constellation Cup match against Silver Ferns

AAP
Australian coach Lisa Alexander is calling for more from her players after losing the first Test of netball's Constellation Cup 53-52 to New Zealand in Christchurch.

The Diamonds let a five-goal lead go on Sunday as a poor fourth quarter cost them through a lack of execution.

But as the four-Test series heads to Auckland on Wednesday for game two, Alexander said her side had it in them to lift.

"It shows how close we are and I always say to our players that if you're close, there's not much more that we need to do to get over the line," Alexander said.

"They need to find that within themselves, as well as we need to find that within the team."

Constellation Cup holders Australia started slowly against the Silver Ferns as they sought some revenge after July's World Cup final defeat - also by one point.

The opening exchanges were messy for Australia as they struggled to make the most of their opportunities when the Ferns turned the ball over.

Australia went into halftime trailing by one goal and they found their stride in the third quarter, as they forced New Zealand into a series of mistakes and held a 44-39 lead with one period left.

But the home side counter-punched well as they changed their attacking structure to steal the game from Australia.

"I was really pleased with the fightback in the third quarter but we needed to maintain that," Alexander said.

"I don't think that it was the changes that the Silver Ferns made at three- quarter time. I just think we played into their hands and didn't play smart."

