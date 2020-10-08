Australian captain Caitlin Bassett's move to ANZ Premiership confirmed after signing with Magic

Australian captain Caitlin Bassett will play in New Zealand next year after being effectively forced out of Super Netball by rule changes.



Australia's Caitlin Bassett receives the ball in a match against the Silver Ferns. Source: Photosport

Bassett announced this afternoon she would cut short her Giants contract and had signed a one-year deal with Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic.



The 32-year-old got limited court time in the Australian competition this season after the introduction of the two-point Super Shot, which isn't used in New Zealand.

The two-point shot is from distance, while Bassett has made a living shooting under the hoop with her impressive 1.98m-tall frame.

Bassett didn't take the court at all in the final three games of the season, although she was injured at training ahead of the Giants' last-round draw.



Given other teams still managed to successfully utilise their holding shooters, there were rumblings of a fall-out with Giants coach Julie Fitzgerald, who preferred rising star Kiera Austin.



Bassett said her decision was about getting more court time and she was still committed to playing international netball.



A two-time World Cup winner she was recently named in the 2020-21 Diamonds squad which will prepare to take on New Zealand in a Constellation Cup series in early 2021.



"I've had great conversations with key people within the Diamonds programmes and we all agree that court time is essential for my development," Bassett said.



"My intention is to be a key part of our Birmingham Commonwealth Games team in 2022, and I'm looking forward to continuing to work with the squad while playing for the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic next year."



Bassett will combine with New Zealand-born Chiara Semple and rising young talent Khiarna Williams in the confirmed Magic shooting end.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to test myself in a new environment against the Kiwi style of play,” Bassett said.

“The Magic have put together a strong roster and I’m looking forward to pushing for the 2021 ANZ Premiership title. It’s going to be fun to have Erena [Mikaere] at the other end of the court having played with her at the Sunshine Coast Lightning.”

Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich said it was unfortunate to see Bassett leave Super Netball, but her Australian spot wasn't under threat.

"While we are disappointed that Caitlin has decided to leave our domestic competition, we acknowledge and value her contribution to the league over many years and respect her decision to move to the New Zealand competition," Marinkovich said.



"Caitlin is a valued member of the Origin Diamonds squad and we look forward to working with her and the rest of the group as we prepare for the resumption of international competition in 2021."



Fitzgerald said releasing Bassett from the final year of her three-year deal was best for both parties.



"Caitlin and I had some open and honest discussions at the back half of the season and we both agree that the time is right for her to explore other opportunities," Fitzgerald said.