Australia outclass Silver Ferns to claim Quad Series title

The Silver Ferns have been blitzed 67-48 by Australia in Johannesburg to relinquish the netball Quad Series title.

A diabolical opening period killed off the contest for the Ferns, who could do nothing right and found themselves 22-9 down in the second quarter.

At no point did that margin appear likely to close.

Feeding rangy Aussie goal shooter Caitlin Bassett, who scored 29 goals, proved far too simple, with Liz Watson and Kim Ravaillion running riot.

Wing-attack Watson assisted for 22 goals and fed into the shooting circle 36 times, while Ravaillion ran the show from centre and produced 29 feeds.

In stark contrast, the Kiwis simply didn't perform, with coach Janine Southby repeatedly and futilely shuffling her deck with substitutions.

Of those who entered the fray, only Te Paea Selby-Rickit made a noticeable difference, stepping in for Bailey Mes and netting 28 goals.

Maria Folau (nee Tutaia) scored 16 from 21 attempts but often made the wrong decision with ball-in-hand, turning it over six times.

Their side's loss on South African soil - following a loss to England in London and win over the Proteas - hands the Quad Series title to Australia.

New Zealand needed to win on Sunday (local time) by a large margin to have any hope of retaining the trophy they won in the Antipodes in September.

"We don't want to leave South Africa with a score like that - we've been working on a lot of things but we've been inconsistent," captain Katrina Grant said.

That fact was made clear in minutes, as the Diamonds took a 17-9 lead into first-quarter time and 35-22 lead into half-time.

They didn't let up in the second half, continuing to stretch their lead as they took a 54-37 advantage into three-quarter time and cruised to the final whistle.

The result will set alarm bells ringing amongst the Kiwi netball hierarchy, with their Commonwealth Games tilt less than three months away.

They'll first host Jamaica, Malawi and Fiji on Kiwi soil in late March.

"We've got three or four Test matches before the Comm Games, and this is the time to try new things and we've done that," Grant said.