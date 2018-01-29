 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Netball


Australia credit 'very smart play' after sixth straight win over Silver Ferns

share

Source:

NZN

Australia admit they are on a high heading into the Commonwealth Games following their rout of the Silver Ferns in Johannesburg to wrap up the Quad Series.

The Diamonds crushed New Zealand 67-48 in a walkover in Johannesburg.
Source: SKY

Lisa Alexander's unbeaten side prevailed 68-48 to notch a sixth successive win over New Zealand and send an ominous warning ahead of the Games on the Gold Coast in April.

It was their biggest win over the Silver Ferns since 2012.

"To have won the trophy back with such a definitive performance and also to get everyone out on court at some stage during the test series, as a coach, I can't ask for much more than that," Alexander said.

"Today we achieved what we set out to do, which was that continuous improvement within each game. That's the challenge I put to the players at the start."

The Australians were ruthless from the first whistle, sinking a run of nine unanswered goals to lead 17-9 heading into the second quarter.

New Zealand made seven substitutions across the match to little avail while the Diamonds stuck with their starting lineup throughout.

"We were ready for a fired up Kiwi team," Alexander said.

"They played very well against South Africa, better than they did against England, and we expected them to improve again.

"We knew we had to do the things that were important for us to shut them down, and what you saw today was the execution of that, paired with some very smart play."

Related

Silver Ferns

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:07
1
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

00:15
2
Federer claimed the 2018 Australian Open against Marin Cilic in five sets.

'It's just a number' - Roger Federer not letting age stop quest to rewrite record books

00:15
3
The Fed Express couldn't be stopped, defeating Marin Cilic in Melbourne.

Roger Federer becomes the first man to win 20 Grand Slams after five-set thriller to seal Australian Open title

4
Trent Boult of the Black Caps celebrates a wicket during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

IPL auction: Boult, Southee, Santner get deals but Guptill, Sodhi remain unsold

00:14
5
Tom Curran's maiden five-wicket haul helped England to a 12-run win in Perth.

England rookie annihialtes David Warner's stumps as visitors claim victory in final ODI

00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 