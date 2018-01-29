Australia credit 'very smart play' after sixth straight win over Silver Ferns

Australia admit they are on a high heading into the Commonwealth Games following their rout of the Silver Ferns in Johannesburg to wrap up the Quad Series.

Lisa Alexander's unbeaten side prevailed 68-48 to notch a sixth successive win over New Zealand and send an ominous warning ahead of the Games on the Gold Coast in April.

It was their biggest win over the Silver Ferns since 2012.

"To have won the trophy back with such a definitive performance and also to get everyone out on court at some stage during the test series, as a coach, I can't ask for much more than that," Alexander said.

"Today we achieved what we set out to do, which was that continuous improvement within each game. That's the challenge I put to the players at the start."

The Australians were ruthless from the first whistle, sinking a run of nine unanswered goals to lead 17-9 heading into the second quarter.

New Zealand made seven substitutions across the match to little avail while the Diamonds stuck with their starting lineup throughout.

"We were ready for a fired up Kiwi team," Alexander said.

"They played very well against South Africa, better than they did against England, and we expected them to improve again.