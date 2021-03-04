Aussie netballers unwind at the beach after convincing win over Silver Ferns

There's been a rare sighting of Australian tourists hitting our Kiwi beaches, with the Diamond netballers wasting no time in finding a spot to unwind after their 45-36 victory over the Silver Ferns last night.

Recovery was the key word for the visitors, with today being their first day of freedom since getting out of isolation and going straight into back-to-back matches in the Constellation Cup.

A moody afternoon at Sumner Beach was a far cry from the golden bays of Australia but shooter Cara Koenen told 1 NEWS they didn’t mind it at all.

“We've spent a lot of time looking at the inside of hotels so this is a nice scenery for us.”

Tomorrow, they’ll be right back into business, though, as they prepare for games three and four over the weekend with the four-Test series in the balance at 1-1.

“I feel like it will be nice to have a bit of excess baggage on the way home,” midcourter Jo Weston said.