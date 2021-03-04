TODAY |

Aussie netballers unwind at the beach after convincing win over Silver Ferns

Source:  1 NEWS

There's been a rare sighting of Australian tourists hitting our Kiwi beaches, with the Diamond netballers wasting no time in finding a spot to unwind after their 45-36 victory over the Silver Ferns last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Recovery was the key word of the day with no isolation or netball to worry about. Source: 1 NEWS

Recovery was the key word for the visitors, with today being their first day of freedom since getting out of isolation and going straight into back-to-back matches in the Constellation Cup.

A moody afternoon at Sumner Beach was a far cry from the golden bays of Australia but shooter Cara Koenen told 1 NEWS they didn’t mind it at all.

“We've spent a lot of time looking at the inside of hotels so this is a nice scenery for us.”

Tomorrow, they’ll be right back into business, though, as they prepare for games three and four over the weekend with the four-Test series in the balance at 1-1.

“I feel like it will be nice to have a bit of excess baggage on the way home,” midcourter Jo Weston said.

“We've come all this way. I think that really adds to the hunger to perform when it matters because who knows when we'll get another chance to play.”

Netball
Christchurch and Canterbury
Australia
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:23
Rod Stewart proposes global sing-along to support Team NZ's America's Cup defence
2
Aussie netballers unwind at the beach after convincing win over Silver Ferns
3
Aussie Glenn Maxwell puts Wellington stadium seat he destroyed up for auction on Trade Me
4
'You are kidding me!' Jenny-May Clarkson floored by Dame Noeline Taurua's Silver Ferns selection process
5
Confident Luna Rossa issue challenge to Team NZ after Kiwis imitating strategy
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE

Queensland teen dies after being stung by world's most venomous jellyfish

Dame Noeline says recurring themes hampering Silver Ferns - 'We have to start well'

Pressure remains on Scott Morrison to launch inquiry into rape allegations against Attorney-General
01:53

Manslaughter charges for alleged drugged NSW driver who killed boys who were walking home from pool