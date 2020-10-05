Aussie netballers attempt 'Harrison Hoist' in domestic finals, fail magnificently

A pair of Australian netballers have attempted a defensive play made famous by Silver Fern Anna Harrison but the result was as disastrous as it was entertaining.

New South Wales Swifts defenders Maddy Turner and Sarah Klau combined for an attempted "Harrison Hoist" during their Australian Super Netbal semi-final clash with the West Coast Fever yesterday afternoon.

The hoist move sees one defender lift another as an attacker shoots to give them a better chance at blocking the shot - a manouver Harrison and Mystics teammate Jessica Moulds first introduced back in 2012.

When done correctly, the hoist almost looks like a lineout lift seen in rugby union but Turner and Klau's attempt wasn't quite that, with Klau lifting then hugging Turner to keep her airborne.

"What was that? I've never seen that before," one commentator said while laughing.

"That wasn’t just a lift, that was a hold. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before. That was absolute gold," another added.

To rub salt into the wound, the attempted shot went in.

The Swifts went on to lose the game 67-62 with the Fever now moving on to meet the Sunshine Coast Lightning in the preliminary final next Sunday.