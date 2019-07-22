Aussie netball legend: World Cup final loss to Silver Ferns had 'sense of inevitability'

Australian netball's most-capped international player has come out with a controversial opinion piece after the Diamonds lost yesterday's final against the Silver Ferns, saying the result was inevitable.

Liz Ellis wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald that the 52-51 defeat was, "gut wrenching, heart breaking, but in the cold light of day, not surprising".

"It was hard to not be caught up in the emotion and excitement of the Silver Ferns' 52-51 win, as they transformed from a directionless rabble at last year’s Commonwealth Games to world champions.

"By the time the final rolled around there was a sense of inevitability about their march to the gold medal."

Ellis did admit the Silver Ferns weren't given the title for free but with veterans Casey Kopua, Laura Langman and Maria Folau as the "spine" of the team, experience proved vital.

"Every time the game was in the balance in the final, one of them stepped up. You knew it was coming but you also knew there wasn’t much that could be done about it. That is big-game experience, pure and simple."

The 122-cap, three-time world champion also praised Noeline Taurua's influence and approach to the tournament as a whole.

"You get the sense that Taurua was prepared to lose that battle to win the war," Ellis wrote regarding the Silver Ferns' one goal loss to Australia earlier in the World Cup.

"In the preliminary round match between the two countries Taurua made numerous changes all over the court. It gave her the opportunity to test combinations, to see who stood up and to get an insight into who would do the job.

"In the end Taurua’s approach proved a master stroke. The Silver Ferns did not make a single change during the final, with the team that was chosen digging itself out of numerous holes throughout the match."

With last year's Commonwealth Games final loss taken into account as well, Ellis said all aspects of the Diamonds need to be examined now.