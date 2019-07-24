TODAY |

Aussie netball coach says Noeline Taurua should get a statue in NZ for her efforts with Silver Ferns

1 NEWS
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns

Australian netball coach Lisa Alexander may be rivals with Noeline Taurua at game time, but away from the competition she's nothing but in awe of her trans-Tasman opposite.

After pipping the Diamonds 52-51 last month to win the Netball World Cup final, rather than feeling jealousy or anger towards Taurua, Alexander only felt more admiration.

The Aussie coach told Stuff she was in awe of the rags to riches story Taurua had pulled off with the New Zealand side, who last year finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games under former coach Janine Southby.

"She should be lauded for it and she should have a street parade and a statue put in her name in New Zealand," Alexander said.

"It's been an enormous amount of work that she's put in and she's done it very deliberately."

Taurua's future with the Silver Ferns is unclear after her contract with Netball New Zealand ended after the World Cup. She has since gone back to coaching the Sunshine Coast Lighting in Australia's Super Netball competition where she said she's weighing up her options.

Alexander hopes that future is with the Ferns.

"I'm certain she'll make the right call. I'd love to see her continue with the Silver Ferns, so we can continue that great rivalry between the two countries."

The Silver Ferns play Australia for the first time since the World Cup on October 13 in Christchurch when they face off in the first of four Constellation Cup clashes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The World Cup winning coach came off-contract after the World Cup win. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau could face February trial if unfair dismissal case fails
3
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
4
Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty.
Hugs and smiles as rugby great Dan Carter rocks up to All Blacks training session
5
The World Cup winning coach came off-contract after the World Cup win.
Aussie netball coach says Noeline Taurua should get a statue in NZ for her efforts with Silver Ferns
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
1 NEWS

Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
01:09
CEO Jennie Wyllie wants to see the Ferns paid out for their success.

Silver Ferns squad to take home $25,000 each as sponsors step up with World Cup-winning bonus
01:55
Karin Burger, Shannon Saunders and Jane Watson all agreed they play the game for pride and passion - not prizes.

Sky pledges to contribute prize money to Silver Ferns for World Cup win
1 NEWS

'I thought I'd give it a go' - male netball on the rise in Christchurch