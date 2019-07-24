Aussie netball coach says Noeline Taurua should get a statue in NZ for her efforts with Silver Ferns

Australian netball coach Lisa Alexander may be rivals with Noeline Taurua at game time, but away from the competition she's nothing but in awe of her trans-Tasman opposite.

After pipping the Diamonds 52-51 last month to win the Netball World Cup final, rather than feeling jealousy or anger towards Taurua, Alexander only felt more admiration.

The Aussie coach told Stuff she was in awe of the rags to riches story Taurua had pulled off with the New Zealand side, who last year finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games under former coach Janine Southby.

"She should be lauded for it and she should have a street parade and a statue put in her name in New Zealand," Alexander said.

"It's been an enormous amount of work that she's put in and she's done it very deliberately."

Taurua's future with the Silver Ferns is unclear after her contract with Netball New Zealand ended after the World Cup. She has since gone back to coaching the Sunshine Coast Lighting in Australia's Super Netball competition where she said she's weighing up her options.

Alexander hopes that future is with the Ferns.

"I'm certain she'll make the right call. I'd love to see her continue with the Silver Ferns, so we can continue that great rivalry between the two countries."