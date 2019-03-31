ANZ Premiership final to go ahead without fans

The ANZ Premiership Grand Final will go ahead in Invercargill next weekend but will be played behind closed doors.

Central Pulse's Whitney Souness. Source: Photosport

Netball NZ confirmed next Sunday’s final between the Pulse and Tactix in Southland can still be played following the latest advice from the New Zealand Government. All ticket purchasers will be contacted by Ticketek for refunds.

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said the decision to continue with the Grand Final was determined by the Government’s announcement on Friday with the country’s alert levels remaining the same.

“Our team has been working incredibly hard behind the scenes to give us the opportunity to play the Grand Final in an environment that safely meets the guidelines from the Ministry,” she said.

“We’re pleased that we are still able to showcase the pinnacle match of the ANZ Premiership during a season that has tossed up so many challenges for players, management, fans and officials.”

Netball NZ also has plans underway with the Southern Steel to secure a curtain raiser match ahead of the Grand Final but who that match would be against remains to be seen, with both Auckland teams [Stars and Mystics] and the Magic all confirmed to not be taking part in the finals series for safety.

“We feel confident in moving forward with the ANZ Premiership Grand Final but will be closely following the advice from officials,” Wyllie added.