ANZ denies trying to pressure Maria Folau: 'We value our partnership with Netball NZ'

ANZ bank has denied pressuring Netball New Zealand over Maria Folau's support for her husband in his runaway bid to raise AUS $3 million from "the quiet Australians" to fund a legal battle against Rugby Australia.



The bank, one of the big four in Australia, sponsors Netball NZ while Mrs Folau plays for the Silver Ferns national team, as well as the Adelaide Thunderbirds.



"We value our partnership with Netball NZ and any suggestion we have tried to pressure them is absolutely incorrect," ANZ said in a statement.



Israel Folau is in the "fight of my life" to be reinstated by RA, which pulled his $4 million contract in May after the committed Christian posted a Bible passage on social media and was criticised for being homophobic.



The post said "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" would go to hell unless they repented.



Maria Folau has made no public statements on her husband's plight - which he claims is discrimination on religious grounds - but reposted two links to her husband's fundraising campaign five days ago.



Israel Folau is trying to build a $3 million war chest to support his unfair dismissal case against RA, which he believes could go all the way to the High Court.



The ex-Wallaby also wants up to $10 million in damages.



It's been a rocky road this week for the star rugby back after his first fundraiser on GoFundMe was pulled by the platform for breaching its terms of services after raising more than $750,000.



But the Australian Christian Lobby put its website resources behind a campaign relaunch and on Wednesday morning it had raised more than $1.6 million of its target.



Your playlist will load after this ad

ACL head Martyn Iles said the average donation was just below $100 and the number of donors was being clocked at 10 per minute.



"The quiet Australians are speaking with their wallets," he told Seven's Sunrise program.



"A lot of people have actually said that they want to give, but GoFundMe haven't refunded them yet - so there's a lot of juice left in this."



Mr Iles also weighed in on ANZ, saying Israel's wife shouldn't be targeted.



"They have condemned her for sharing a post by her husband and putting her employer, the New Zealand national netball team, on notice as well," he told Nine's Today show.



"It doesn't surprise me at all. This is precisely the reason why people are supporting Israel Folau.



"It is all under this language of inclusion, but not so inclusive they can include somebody with beliefs they disagree with."



ANZ said while it would continue to support Netball NZ, "we do not support any views or actions that can be interpreted as supporting homophobia".



Mr Iles also rejected suggestions the ACL was breaching its obligations as a charity by hosting the campaign, amid reports complaints had been lodged with the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission.



He said Israel Folau was not an ACL member and the organisation's purpose was to advocate changes in law and public policy.

