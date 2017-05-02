Another one! Jhaniele Fowler-Reid the latest to leave New Zealand's netball comp

After five years dominating the New Zealand netball scene, Southern Steel's powerhouse shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid is heading to Australia.

Jhaniele Fowler-Reid of the Steel high fives with the team. Source: Photosport

The 1.98m Jamaican international is leaving the Steel to compete in next year's Super League, with her new club expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Six of the eight Super League clubs have filled their 10-player rosters, with the Adelaide Thunderbirds and West Coast Fever remaining.

The Thunderbirds, who recently signed former Silver Ferns defender Leana de Bruin, have lost goal attack Erin Bell to the Magpies while shooter Karyn Bailey has announced her retirement.

Fowler-Reid has been in prolific form over the past five seasons for the Steel, slotting 3678 goals from 4020 attempts for an accuracy rate of 91.4 per cent.

She said the decision to leave had been difficult.

"I had to do heaps of thinking around leaving behind something that I've grown to know for five years.

"It definitely comes down to me needing a new challenge and me broadening my horizons and seeing what else is out there for me.

"It's going to be a new lifestyle and a new environment with different people but I adapt easily."

Fowler-Reid, 27, credits the Steel environment with her evolution into one of the world's best.

"My game has changed tremendously ... I have many tricks up my sleeve now to keep defenders thinking. I'm not a one-trick pony any more," she said.

"They helped me find the best that I have."

The competitive nature of the inaugural Super League was a definite drawcard for Fowler-Reid.

"I'm impressed. I feel the teams over there are tracking good and there's some pretty exciting players over there. I know it's going to be a good league to ply my trade," she said.