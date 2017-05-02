 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Netball


Another one! Jhaniele Fowler-Reid the latest to leave New Zealand's netball comp

share

Source:

NZN

After five years dominating the New Zealand netball scene, Southern Steel's powerhouse shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid is heading to Australia.

Jhaniele Fowler-Reid of the Steel high fives with the team. 2017 ANZ Premiership netball match, Northern Stars v Southern Steel at the Vodafone Events Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. 26 April 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Jhaniele Fowler-Reid of the Steel high fives with the team.

Source: Photosport

The 1.98m Jamaican international is leaving the Steel to compete in next year's Super League, with her new club expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Six of the eight Super League clubs have filled their 10-player rosters, with the Adelaide Thunderbirds and West Coast Fever remaining.

The Thunderbirds, who recently signed former Silver Ferns defender Leana de Bruin, have lost goal attack Erin Bell to the Magpies while shooter Karyn Bailey has announced her retirement.

Fowler-Reid has been in prolific form over the past five seasons for the Steel, slotting 3678 goals from 4020 attempts for an accuracy rate of 91.4 per cent.

She said the decision to leave had been difficult.

"I had to do heaps of thinking around leaving behind something that I've grown to know for five years.

"It definitely comes down to me needing a new challenge and me broadening my horizons and seeing what else is out there for me.

"It's going to be a new lifestyle and a new environment with different people but I adapt easily."

Fowler-Reid, 27, credits the Steel environment with her evolution into one of the world's best.

"My game has changed tremendously ... I have many tricks up my sleeve now to keep defenders thinking. I'm not a one-trick pony any more," she said.

"They helped me find the best that I have."

The competitive nature of the inaugural Super League was a definite drawcard for Fowler-Reid.

"I'm impressed. I feel the teams over there are tracking good and there's some pretty exciting players over there. I know it's going to be a good league to ply my trade," she said.

"There's some tough defenders but I've played them before so I know them. They may not know me because I think I've evolved in the past season."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


00:44
2
The Warriors winger has signed with English club Salford after being released.

Watch: 'I thought I had used up all my tears' - emotional Manu Vatuvei recounts telling his Warriors teammates he's leaving


04:30
3
The bad winter weather didn't deter New Zealanders cheering on Team NZ.

Deep south to join in on Team NZ's America's Cup celebrations


04:07
4
Ellie Chew is the only female New Zealander to get an invite to the X-Games this year.

Watch: Trailblazing BMX freestyle rider scores invite to X-Games as she pushes for 2020 Olympics

00:26
5
Hurricanes assistant coach John Plumtree said the hooker wouldn't be available against the Crusaders, but could be again soon.

'He's in a good place' - Dane Coles nearing the end of long road to recovery, could return for quarters

06:05
Over $183 million in unclaimed tax is sitting there, but entrusting an agent to get your money can cost you.

Fair Go's guide to doing your own fee-free tax return online

Two sisters wanted others to know how to "de-link" with your tax agent.

06:47
Water is essential to our survival, but sadly, that can make us vulnerable to those selling over-priced and sub-standard water purifying devices.

Lab tests pour cold water on claims jug can remove fluoride from tap water

However, the jug's Californian inventor says he has not had a single complaint in 23 years of business.

01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.


04:23
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

The poll has the Labour leader behind Bill English, Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern.


00:11
Dwayne Nikora Housiaux sent 1 NEWS this video from his property in Tikokino this afternoon.

Video: 'That hurts' – Hawke's Bay man captures stunning rainbow as hailstones the size of marbles fall

Dwayne Nikora Housiaux found a "beautiful rainbow" rather more appealing this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ