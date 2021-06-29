Amigene Metcalfe quits as coach of struggling Magic

Waikato-Bay of Plenty head coach Amigene Metcalfe has announced she will step down from her role with the Magic at the end of this season.

Amigene Metcalfe will not return to the Magic in 2022. Source: Supplied

The former Silver Fern issued a statement this morning confirming her decision in the wake of the Magic’s 65-50 loss to the Steel in Invercargill last night – their 10th consecutive loss.

“I believe it’s time for me to take a step away from netball for a while. I have had such a close connection to this extended family that I call the Magic and it wasn’t an easy decision to make,” Metcalfe said in a statement.

“But I’m excited to see what life away from the netball court will look like and I’m looking forward to new challenges ahead, whatever they may be.

“The results haven’t gone our way this year but I can’t speak highly enough of the team we have in place at the Magic. The girls have been fantastic and an amazing bunch to work with – that connection will be something that I will forever treasure.”

Metcalfe, who was the Magic’s first-ever signing back in 1999 and played nine seasons for the club before retiring - took over the role in 2019 from late Silver Ferns great Margaret Forsyth but has struggled to find success with the franchise since.

The Magic finished fourth in her first season and followed that up with a wooden spoon last year before beginning this year with a 1-10 start – their sole win coming in the opening round with a 64-60 upset over the first-place Mystics.

Overall, the Magic have won just eight of their 39 matches since 2019, including two draws and two declared draws from last year’s Covid-19 effected campaign.

Magic general manager Gary Dawson thanked Metcalfe for her efforts and said she would be missed.

“Amigene has shown an incredible loyalty to the Waikato and to the Magic over the years and we thank her for her stewardship of the Magic in the ANZ Premiership,” he said in a statement.

“She has an ability to bring together a group of athletes and make them a team who want to give their all in the Magic dress.

“Even though Amigene is stepping away from netball I hope she will come back at some time in the future because she has a huge amount to offer the sport.”

Dawson said they were already in the process of recruiting their next head coach and hope to name Metcalfe's replacement as soon as possible.