Ameilaranne Ekenasio joins Magic for 'fresh start' in 2022

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio has confirmed this afternoon she has signed with the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic for next year's ANZ premiership.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio against the Magic Source: Photosport

Ekenasio's move north comes after her former team, the Central Pulse, revealed earlier this week the star shooter was leaving after they were unable to agree on a new contract.

Ekenasio joined the Pulse in 2015 after coming across the ditch from Australia to play for the Silver Ferns. She didn't play for the Pulse this year as she's pregnant with her second child.

Ekenasio said it had been a difficult decision to make, having to weigh up the move with a newborn but she was looking forward to the new start with the Magic, who finished bottom of the competition this year.

"I've never been more motivated to get back into the game although obviously there will be plenty of changes for me with a new team and a new family member," she said.

"The Magic and the people involved have an environment that I feel are really going to support me as a high-performing athlete and a mum all in balance.

"I believe the more we can continue to grow our capacity to support returning mums, the more experience and leadership we keep in the game and then in return giving back to the sport that we dedicate our lives to.

"This move is a fresh start where I feel hugely valued in what I bring across all areas and I'm really looking forward to taking those next few steps back onto court."

Magic coach Mary-Jane Araroa said Ekenasio will not only bring leadership and athleticism to the side's shooting circle but also "winning knowledge."