All Blacks, Steve Hansen huddle around tiny phone to watch moment Silver Ferns win World Cup

Fresh off their longhaul flight back from Argentina, the All Blacks and coach Steve Hansen were quick to get a stream of the Netball World Cup final going to see how the Silver Ferns were doing.

They weren't disappointed.

Sam Cane, offering his smartphone to the cause, had teammates such as Ardie Savea, Rieko Ioane and Angus Ta'avao, as well as coach Hansen, huddled around him as they managed to get the stream going in the nick of time.

The group, who had flown back from Buenos Aires after playing Argentina yesterday morning, caught the winning moment when the Silver Ferns were crowned World Champions.

Ta'avao was the first to let out a "woohoo" in the moment while a more reserved Hansen simply had a quick fist pump.