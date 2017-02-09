 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Netball


'By 2020 I want to become the fastest man on the planet' – Kiwi blade runner Liam Malone

share

Andrew Saville 

1 NEWS Sport Presenter

The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Paralympics

Andrew Saville

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
Musashikuni Mamu, 145kgs took down his 110kg adversary, Tomisakae Ryutaro, with one brutal move.

Watch: Sumo wrestler unleashes vicious UFC-like move to knock down opponent

00:09
2
The Racing 92 lock was in typical fine form when asked which of his Kiwi comrades he prefers to tackle at training.

Watch: 'He's a girl!' - Former All Black Ali Williams pulls no punches on his legendary Kiwi team mates

00:44
3

All Black Tuipulotu looking to move on from 'challenging and difficult time' on family and team mates after being cleared of doping

00:32
4
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

00:20
5
All Blacks stars busted out their best dance moves in the latest Super Rugby promotional video.

Watch: Julian Savea steals spotlight with slick moonwalk in Parris Goebel's promo

02:49
The police figures fly in the face of government claims that we're winning with war.

New figures go against government claims, suggest NZ losing war on P

A support group working to educate people about the dangers of P claim the government are losing their battle.


00:20
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park.

01:00
Justice Minister Amy Adams has introduced a process for those convicted prior to the 1986 law change to have their record wiped.

'We are sorry' - Government offers pardons to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

Those convicted before the 1986 law change can apply to have their crimes wiped from their record.

02:09
The new initiative comes following criticism over NZ's reaction to Trump’s travel ban.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

The taskforce is being run by six or seven staff members 24 hours a day.

03:17
A woman disqualified from owning animals from five years gets a visit from the authorities - and she's not going to let them in.

Carolyn Robinson: The animal hoarder was home, hiding in a corner with her animals

We were there as SPCA and police repeatedly knocked on her door.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ