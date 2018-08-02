Anna Harrison uses leg of teammate to launch into air for attempted block

The Mainland Tactix had some different gym buddies during their weight session today with the All Blacks assembling for training.
The Cantabrian netballers shared the gym facilities at the Apollo Projects High Performance Centre in Christchurch with the rugby players as they wait to see whether they've qualified for the ANZ Premiership playoffs.
After Monday's nervy 62-60 win over the Magic, the Tactix kept their playoff hopes alive to move two points clear of the Northern Mystics in third place.
However, should the Mystics beat the table-topping Pulse tonight they will earn the final playoff spot.
Former Silver Ferns captain Casey Kopua could be in line to make a shock return to the national setup three years after winning her last cap.
Kopua played the last of her 101 tests in 2015, but confirmed to 1 NEWS that she's considering pulling on the silver fern again after announcing last year her international retirement.
However, Kopua told 1 NEWS she hasn't yet made a final decision.
The 33-year-old hasn't featured in the ANZ Premiership with the Magic since picking up a foot injury in round nine.
One factor at play could be whether long-term mentor Noeline Taurua, who's currently coaching the Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia, fills the vacant coaching role.