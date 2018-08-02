Anna Harrison uses leg of teammate to launch into air for attempted block

Former Silver Ferns captain Casey Kopua could be in line to make a shock return to the national setup three years after winning her last cap.

Kopua played the last of her 101 tests in 2015, but confirmed to 1 NEWS that she's considering pulling on the silver fern again after announcing last year her international retirement.

However, Kopua told 1 NEWS she hasn't yet made a final decision.

The 33-year-old hasn't featured in the ANZ Premiership with the Magic since picking up a foot injury in round nine.