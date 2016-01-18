 

Muguruza wins Wimbledon title

Garbine Muguruza has out-powered Venus Williams to win the Wimbledon title 7-5, 6-0.

Muguruza, who lost in the final at the All England Club in 2015, saved two set points in the 10th game of the first set, and then won nine straight games to win.

The match was played under a closed roof on Centre Court, the first time a women's final had been played indoors.

For Muguruza, it was her second Grand Slam title.

She also won the French Open last year.

Williams had been trying to win her sixth Wimbledon title.

Her last one came in 2008.

Muguruza wins first WTA title in Hobart

