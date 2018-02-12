Young Kiwi Marcus Armstrong to race alongside Michael Schumacher's son after F2 promotion

Young Kiwi driver Marcus Armstrong has been rewarded for a strong Formula 3 season with a promotion to Formula 2 next year.

Marcus Armstrong. Source: Photosport

The Christchurch-born driver was one of two Ferrari juniors named in promotions overnight, and will join the likes of Mick Schumacher - F1 legend Michael Schumacher's son - in the 2020 championship.

Armstrong finished second in this year's Formula 3 driver's championship while racing for Prema Racing.

The 19-year-old won three races in the 16-race season along with four more podium finishes - one second-place finish and three third-place results.