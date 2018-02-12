TODAY |

Young Kiwi Marcus Armstrong to race alongside Michael Schumacher's son after F2 promotion

Source:  1 NEWS

Young Kiwi driver Marcus Armstrong has been rewarded for a strong Formula 3 season with a promotion to Formula 2 next year.

Marcus Armstrong. Source: Photosport

The Christchurch-born driver was one of two Ferrari juniors named in promotions overnight, and will join the likes of Mick Schumacher - F1 legend Michael Schumacher's son - in the 2020 championship.

Armstrong finished second in this year's Formula 3 driver's championship while racing for Prema Racing.

The 19-year-old won three races in the 16-race season along with four more podium finishes - one second-place finish and three third-place results.

Armstrong will driver for ART Grand Prix next season, who has won two of the last three F2 championships.

Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Potential new Crusaders branding published online, featuring same name but new Māori-inspired logo
2
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
3
Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips dismissively reverses six as he smashes 156 in Auckland win
4
Ben Stokes proud and respectful of his Māori heritage as he jokes 'I can’t say where the Māori is'
5
Peter FitzSimons analyses Israel Folau's $14m Wallabies captaincy claim - 'It just gets ever more absurd'
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Van Gisbergen first, McLaughlin second as Kiwis claim Supercars front row lockout

'He's getting the laps done' - Aussie rival sticks up for Scott McLaughlin's 2019 title

Kiwi Brendon Hartley to debut in Formula E a year on from F1 axing

Frustrated F1 driver calls Aussie rival a 'f---ing idiot' after he causes crash