Young Kiwi driver Liam Lawson claims first career win in Formula 3

Young New Zealand driver Liam Lawson has won his first Formula 3 race this morning after earning a trip to victory lane in race two in Austria.
The 18-year-old started this morning’s race in fifth before making his way up the order to take the victory in just the 18th F3 race of his career.
"It was a good race. Starting from P5 I had to get through to the front as quickly as I could, because I knew we had a strong car at the start, but once I got there I ran out of tyres," Lawson said.
"I think that I actually got lucky with the safety car because without it, I think it would have been tough to stay in front."
Lawson finished yesterday’s season-opener in sixth. He sits second in the overall standings, seven points behind Australian leader Oscar Piastri who won yesterday’s first race.
Formula 3 will remain in Austria for round two next weekend.
In Formula 2, fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong failed to finish the second race after claiming second yesterday, leaving him sixth overall in the championship standings.