Young Kiwi driver Liam Lawson claims first career win in Formula 3

Young New Zealand driver Liam Lawson has won his first Formula 3 race this morning after earning a trip to victory lane in race two in Austria.

The 18-year-old started this morning’s race in fifth before making his way up the order to take the victory in just the 18th F3 race of his career.

"It was a good race. Starting from P5 I had to get through to the front as quickly as I could, because I knew we had a strong car at the start, but once I got there I ran out of tyres," Lawson said.

"I think that I actually got lucky with the safety car because without it, I think it would have been tough to stay in front."

Lawson finished yesterday’s season-opener in sixth. He sits second in the overall standings, seven points behind Australian leader Oscar Piastri who won yesterday’s first race.

Formula 3 will remain in Austria for round two next weekend.