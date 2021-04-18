Whincup ends Van Gisbergen's Supercars winning streak in opening race at Tasmania

Holden's Jamie Whincup has ended Shane Van Gisbergen's perfect start to the 2021 Supercars championship, pipping his teammate to victory in Sunday's opening race at Tasmania.

Jamie Whincup drives the #88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Holden Commodore ZB leads Shane van Gisbergen drives the #97 Red Bull Ampol Holden Commodore ZB during race 2 of the Tasmania SuperSprint which is part of the 2021 Supercars Championship, at Symmons Plains on April 18, 2021 in Hobart, Australia. Source: Getty

The Red Bull Ampol Racing pair claimed their second one-two finish of the Symmons Plains weekend but this time it was Whincup coming home ahead of Saturday race winner Van Gisbergen.

It's seven-time championship winner Whincup's 123rd Supercars race win in what will be his final fulltime season.

"Good feeling to get the win of course, the guy beside me (Van Gisbergen) has had a shocker, he's come second," Whincup told Fox Sports.

"I'm not sure how many wins I can establish this year but I can guarantee you I treat every one like it's the last."

The result ends Van Gisbergen's seven-race winning streak which included a perfect six-from-six at the start of 2021 campaign.

Having started from the third row of the grid, the 31-year-old New Zealander was happy with the outcome.

"Got to keep it rolling," Van Gisbergen said after Red Bull's 10th one-two finish in their history at Symmons Plains.

"The next few tracks are tough ones for us so score points while we can."

Ford's Will Davison came home a distant third ahead of pole-sitter Cam Waters, who was unable to hold off his rivals in the final half of the 44-lap race as his Monster Energy Mustang struggled to bring its qualifying speed to race.

Van Gisbergen's second-place means he will share the record for the best start to a season in Australian touring car history with six wins alongside Allan Moffat (1977) and Mark Skaife (1994).

Waters will also start Sunday's second race from pole position with Whincup to start in sixth position alongside Davison, while Van Gisbergen is a further row back having qualified seventh for the race.