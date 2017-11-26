'We're very, very pissed off' – Shane van Gisbergen slammed by fellow Supercars driver after crash

Controversial Bathurst 1000 winner David Reynolds has launched a blistering attack on Shane van Gisbergen after a heated clash at the inaugural Newcastle 500.

Reynolds was in contention to win yesterday's Supercars race before he was passed by eventual winner Shane van Gisbergen on the 72nd lap.

His hopes of a podium finish were then dashed when Van Gisbergen forced him into a wall, with stewards slapping the 2016 champion with a 15-second penalty.

"Very, very pissed off. Very ordinary driving from old mate and we wouldn't expect anything less from that dude to be honest," Reynolds told Fox Sports.

"Pretty disappointed because if we got another podium the team bonus would have been $30-to-50,000 so that cost us a lot of money."

Reynolds also made reference to a TV series based on the life of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar before making a tongue-in-cheek threat to "slip something" in van Gisbergen's drink at Monday's Supercars Gala.

"I've been watching a lot of 'Narcos' and people have died for less," Reynolds said.

It's not the first time Reynolds' shoot-from-the-hip approach has raised eyebrows.

The Erebus Motorsport driver was fined $25,000 for dubbing an all-female team "the pussy wagon" in 2015.