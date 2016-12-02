 

'We're starting from scratch' - Kiwi shootout to decide Supercars title

AAP
Kiwi rivals Scott McLaughlin and Shane Van Gisbergen are steeling themselves for a Supercars championship battle royale in their homeland next month.

After yesterday's Gold Coast race was abandoned due to a thunderstorm making the Surfers Paradise street circuit unsafe to race, the New Zealand racers are separated by a mere 14 points heading into the penultimate event of the year.

That sets the scene for a blockbuster head-to-head for the local favourites at Pukekohe Park Raceway when the Auckland SuperSprint is held from November 2 to 4.

Van Gisbergen, the 2016 champion, said there'll be no holding back from either driver in the race to the finish line.

"Now we're starting from scratch, it's a two-round race and it's going to be awesome," the Red Bull Holden Racing team ace said.

"We've both got fast cars, it's probably going to be whoever makes the least mistakes and it's really exciting, can't wait."

Van Gisbergen, a south Auckland boy who grew up in the shadows of Pukekohe's grandstand, is a three-time race winner at the venue.

McLaughlin has won one race at the Auckland raceway and is aiming to erase the ghosts of his championship near-miss 12 months ago.

"Last year we came out behind (at Gold Coast) so we're a little bit of a step ahead but it's only very slender," he said.

"It's going to be on and it's going to be really exciting for the New Zealand crowd, two Kiwis going at it as well, I'm sure every man and their dog is going to be there - and woman."

Shane Van Gisbergen drives the #97 Red Bull Racing Australia Holden Commodore VF during race 2 for the V8 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint at Sydney Motorsport Park. Source: Getty
