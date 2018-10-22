 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Violent electrical storm forces Gold Coast Supercars abandonment

AAP
Topics
Motorsport
Weather News

Yesterday's Gold Coast Supercars race was washed out after a thunderstorm lashed the Surfers Paradise street circuit.

Organisers were forced to call off the race with just 43 of 102 laps completed, with the weather conditions making the track too unsafe.

The decision means no points are awarded leaving Ford's Scott McLaughlin still leading the title race by a mere 14 points from Holden's Shane Van Gisbergen with just four races remaining.

A no-result also ensures Bathurst champions Craig Lowndes and Steven Richards claim the Endurance Cup for the best performed pairing during the season's three endurance events.

The race was initially halted for half an hour after 37 laps before organisers attempted a restart which was aborted after five laps under the safety car with the conditions not abating.

Red Bull Holden Racing Team principal Roland Dane said the attempt to restart the race and get past the 50 per cent mark when points could be awarded was dangerous.

"We were right to suspend the race," Dane said.

"We were utterly wrong to resume it then ... We absolutely need to be a little bit smarter about when it is raining like this about running races."

The championship now moves to New Zealand for the Auckland SuperSprint at Pukekohe Park Raceway from November 2 to 4.

Yesterday's race was called off after horrible conditions took over. Source: SKY
Topics
Motorsport
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wallabies coach Michael Cheika during the Wallabies Captain's Run at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship match in Auckland. Friday 14 August 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
'It's going to be amazing' - Michael Cheika promises dazzling start to 2019 Rugby World Cup
2
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
3
Gareth Anscombe’s parents have flown to London to cheer on the New Zealand-born fullback as he tries to help Wales overcome South Africa.
'I was crucified' - former Blues, Chiefs first-five opens up about criticism from Welsh fans
4
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, watches her tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Lydia Ko falls just short of LPGA Shanghai title after stunning final round
5
The Kiwi will start 14th on the grid in Austin after a dogged qualification period.
'Something just hit my head' – Brendon Hartley struck by own safety halo in US Grand Prix practice
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
People shelter from the rain under their umbrellas, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, after a weakened hurricane Leslie slammed into the coast of Portugal, leaving 27 people injured.

More than 300,000 without power as rare European hurricane slams into Portugal
1 NEWS

Michael Schumacher's son Mick claims Formula 3 title

Wild weather in Antarctica delays annual journey
01:35

Super-cell storms, tornadoes tear roofs from homes, destroy crops in Queensland