Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has won the Canadian Grand Prix after leading the race from the pole to the checkered flag.

With the victory, Vettel took a one-point lead over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One standings.

Vettel picked up his second career victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the first for Ferrari in Montreal since Michael Schumacher won three in a row from 2002-04.

New Zealand driver Brendon Hartley crashed out early driving for Toro Rosso after he was invloved in a collision with Williams driver Lance Stroll in the opening lap of the race.

Hartley was on the outside of Stroll and was nudged into the wall, both drivers walked away unharmed from the crash.

After the crash Hartley told his Toro Rosso team that he wasn't injured during the collision.

"Yeah I'm fine," Hartley told his team.

"He just run me out of road."

Valtteri Bottas was second in his Mercedes, about six seconds back. Max Verstappen was third and the other Red Bull car, driven by Daniel Ricciardo, was fourth. Hamilton, who came into the weekend leading the championship standings, came in fifth.