 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has won the Canadian Grand Prix after leading the race from the pole to the checkered flag.

Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.
Source: SKY

With the victory, Vettel took a one-point lead over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One standings.

Vettel picked up his second career victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the first for Ferrari in Montreal since Michael Schumacher won three in a row from 2002-04.

New Zealand driver Brendon Hartley crashed out early driving for Toro Rosso after he was invloved in a collision with Williams driver Lance Stroll in the opening lap of the race.

Hartley was on the outside of Stroll and was nudged into the wall, both drivers walked away unharmed from the crash.

After the crash Hartley told his Toro Rosso team that he wasn't injured during the collision.

"Yeah I'm fine," Hartley told his team.

"He just run me out of road."

Valtteri Bottas was second in his Mercedes, about six seconds back. Max Verstappen was third and the other Red Bull car, driven by Daniel Ricciardo, was fourth. Hamilton, who came into the weekend leading the championship standings, came in fifth.

It's Vettel's 50th career win and his third of the season.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

00:15
2
The US boxer dominated Horn to win the WBO welterweight title in Las Vegas.

Jeff Horn's 'excuses' made US boxer Terence Crawford hungrier for WBO welterweight title fight

00:30
3
New Zealand thumped Australia 33-7 in the final in France this morning.

Bittersweet Paris Sevens win for Black Ferns over Australia - who pip Kiwis to take out World Series

00:15
4
It may have been the middle of the Storm’s clash with the Broncos but Melbourne’s captain still had time for a moment with his daughter.

Most watched: Storm captain Cameron Smith enjoys a special moment with his daughter in the middle of NRL game

00:15
5
The middleweight champion defeated Yoel Romero in an all-out war at UFC 225 in Chicago.

Watch: NZ born UFC champion Robert Whittaker fights on with broken hand, rocked several times in split decision win over Yoel Romero

05:01

Campaigner condemns sacking of West Coast childcare worker with HIV as 'discrimination' - 'What they didn’t do was look into the facts'

HIV-positive childcare worker Gayle Jonker says she was "humiliated" by having her status publicised to parents by staff.


00:15
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

Hartley claims Williams driver Lance Stroll ran him off the track.

00:50

Watch: Simon Bridges declares nation is in for a 'snoozefest' with Winston Peters as PM

Mr Peters will take over the reigns as PM for six weeks while Jacinda Ardern is on maternity leave.

G-7 leaders address US President Trump in classic image summing up summit.

Photo: A single photo sums up the mood of weekend's great G-7 divide

A photo released by the German government captures the tension between six G-7 leaders and it's seventh member - Donald Trump.

00:41
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern begins final week at work with baby's due date just days away

Winston Peters will fill-in as Prime Minister with Ms Ardern's baby expected on Sunday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 