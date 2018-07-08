 

Watch: Sparks fly as Brendon Hartley walks away from crash at British Grand Prix practice

Associated Press

Brendon Hartley, who crashed spectacularly in the morning practice, did not take part in qualifying for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. 

The Kiwi driver suffered a suspension failure to remember at Silverstone.
Source: SKY

The New Zealander was fortunate to emerge unhurt after losing his front left wheel due to a suspected suspension failure, pitching the car off at speed in a shower of sparks and dust before slamming into the barriers.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton prevailed in a tight battle with Formula One leader Sebastian Vettel to snatch pole position for the British Grand Prix.

It's the fourth consecutive pole for Hamilton at Silverstone, his sixth overall on the track, and his 50th for Mercedes.

"I gave it everything I could, it was so close with the Ferraris," said Hamilton, whose comeback after being behind Vettel set off celebrations among fans. "I'm so grateful for the support."

Vettel, who leads Hamilton by one point going into the 10th of 21 races, was faster than Hamilton until the British driver went again to finish 0.044 seconds ahead in a track record at Silverstone.

"It felt like the most pressurized lap I've ever had," Hamilton said. "I'm happy for the fans. I hope I can do it for them tomorrow."

Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari finished third, followed by Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, while Austrian GP winner Max Verstappen was fifth and his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo sixth.

Vettel was first to clock a track record and it kept falling as drivers took advantage of soft tires on the new asphalt track.

Hamilton will be chasing a fifth straight victory and a record sixth overall in his home race tonight.

