 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Watch: Scott Dixon stalls, rams into back of rival during disastrous start to 2018 IndyCar season

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi IndyCar driver Scott Dixon suffered a nightmare start to the new season, penalised on the very first corner and sent to the back of the grid.

The Kiwi was penalised for crashing into Takuma Sato in Florida.
Source: SKY

Seeking his fifth series title this season, Dixon finished the opening race in Florida in sixth place having collided with Takuma Sato on the first turn.

Officials judged the incident as "avoidable contact", sending Dixon to 21st position in the worst possible start to the year.

To his credit, the Kiwi made his way back towards the leaders, but could only manage a sixth place finish for his effort.

Sebastian Bourdais claimed first place, with Graham Rahal second and Alexander Rossi in third.

Dixon will next be in action at the Phoenix Grand Prix in Arizona next month.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:32
1
Liz Ellis has spoken out over the treatment of David Warner's wife Candice in South Africa.

'It is disgraceful, it is upsetting' – Aussie netball icon slams 'sexist' SBW masks

00:15
2
The Gold Coast snatched a 30-28 win over Canberra thanks to their Tongan superstar.

Watch: Tongan superstar Konrad Hurrell charges over tryline to steal late win for Titans, sends team-mate and crowd into raptures

00:29
3
Kagiso Rabada could miss the rest of the four match series if found guilty for this one.

'He's crossed the line a couple of times' - South African quick faces ban after send-off antics

00:15
4
Les Bleus heaped more pressure on Eddie Jones' men with a 22-16 win in Paris.

'Fractured, bewildered, confused' - English media turn on Eddie Jones after Six Nations capitulation

00:18
5
Hanover's Thomas Atkins was taken out in cowardly fashion by a Centralia player.

Watch: Fans left infuriated after disgusting foul in high school basketball game

South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

Opinion: Warner v de Kock spat exposes Australian sledging hypocrisy... again

For years, the Australian cricketers have been happy to dish out abuse, but can't handle it coming back.

00:23
The storm has been downgraded from a category four to category two since it ripped a path of destruction through Vanuatu last week.

'A pretty unsettled start to the week' - North Island prepares for Cyclone Hola barrage to hit around midday

Heavy rain and strong wind warnings are in place for Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

02:16
A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.

Northland children have the most rotten teeth in the country

A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.


04:28
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright with the latest update on cyclone Hola.

Get the raincoats ready! Cyclone Hola barreling towards Northland bringing torrential rain and high winds - BOP, Coromandel and Auckland also set to be hit

Forecasters are warning of severe weather from Northland to Gisborne, with the first effects to be felt tonight.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

Weekend rewind: 'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses the controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 