Watch: Scott Dixon stalls, rams into back of rival during disastrous start to 2018 IndyCar season

Kiwi IndyCar driver Scott Dixon suffered a nightmare start to the new season, penalised on the very first corner and sent to the back of the grid.

Seeking his fifth series title this season, Dixon finished the opening race in Florida in sixth place having collided with Takuma Sato on the first turn.

Officials judged the incident as "avoidable contact", sending Dixon to 21st position in the worst possible start to the year.

To his credit, the Kiwi made his way back towards the leaders, but could only manage a sixth place finish for his effort.

Sebastian Bourdais claimed first place, with Graham Rahal second and Alexander Rossi in third.