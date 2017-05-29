 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Motorsport


Watch: 'It reminded me of other drivers that aren't here anymore' – Scott Dixon's mum horrified by son's 350km/h crash

share

Paul Hobbs 

1 NEWS Reporter

Scott Dixon called it a "wild ride" but his family feared he wouldn't be coming home after the Kiwi driver walked away with just a minor ankle injury from a horror smash in motorsport's biggest race - The Indianapolis 500.

Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Both Dixon's mum and wife saw the race and feared the worst.

"That would be the worst accident he's ever been in," Dixon’s mum Glenys said.

"I have never witnessed an accident like that.

The Kiwi driver miraculously walked away unscathed from the crash in Indianapolis this morning.
Source: SKY

"It reminded me of other drivers, friends of Scott's, that are not here anymore and it just freaked me out."

The same range of emotions and experiences was felt by the four time IndyCar champion's wife, Emma Davies-Dixon.

Dixon's car was shredded by the retaining wall in a massive crash at the Indianapolis 500 today.
Source: ESPN Live

"I really didn't think that he was coming home. It was like the worst thing I have ever seen."

It capped off a horror week for Dixon - six days ago he had a gun held to his head when he was robbed at a Taco Bell drive through – just hours after he had secured pole position for today’s race.

The Kiwi driver remarkably walked away unscathed from the monster smash at Indianapolis.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

"It obviously wasn't our week," Davies-Dixon said.

"And I can just thank God he's ok."

Dixon's mum says despite the seriousness of the crash, she doesn't expect to be away from the track for too long.

"He'll just get over it and move on."

Related

Paul Hobbs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand show their class as Oracle falter on day two

00:24
2
The Kiwi driver miraculously walked away unscathed from the crash in Indianapolis this morning.

Video: Terrifying in-car footage shows Scott Dixon's view in massive 350km/h IndyCar crash

00:29
3
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

01:09
4
The Barbarians have arrived in Northland ahead of their Lour-opening match against the Lions on Saturday.

Watch: Provincial Baabaas receive spiritual powhiri as Whangarei students perform traditional wero and roaring haka

00:28
5
With both teams chasing victory in the last minute, Saili had the decisive say.

Watch: Southland teen Alena Saili's try in the dying seconds seals Canada World Series final win for NZ

02:24
Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

Watch: 'It reminded me of other drivers that aren't here anymore' – Scott Dixon's mum horrified by son's 350km/h crash

Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

00:30
Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand show their class as Oracle falter on day two

1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the second day of racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:26
The woman felt stranded inside the Northcote business on Sunday when a 17-year-old allegedly entered and demanded cash.

Video: 'I can't fight back' – pregnant woman feared man would 'hurt my baby' during alleged Auckland robbery

The woman, who is 33 weeks pregnant, was confronted by a man allegedly demanding cash.


02:05
Figures obtained by 1 NEWS show police are charging more people than ever over the drug.

'We've been able to target the dealers' - Huge jump in charges laid over synthetic cannabis

There were 188 charged in 2015, and 214 in 2016.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ