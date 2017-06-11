 

Watch: Not again! Scott Dixon caught up in another IndyCar crash just two weeks after scare at Indianopolis

Will Power was trying to figure out how to hold off Scott Dixon for the lead as the two went side-by-side in the closing laps of the IndyCar race at Texas.

Dixon was looking to extend on his series lead in Texas but a late crash caused once again by another driver ruined his chances.
Source: SKY

Instead, Dixon got taken out in one last crash to end a wild race at the repaved and reconfigured 1 1/2-mile track. Only eight of the 22-car field actually crossed the finish line today.

Power, who led 180 of the 248 laps, won under caution after Dixon got wrecked by Takuma Sato, and finished ahead of Tony Kanaan, who other drivers and at least one owner blamed for a big crash earlier that led to a nearly 31-minute red flag.

"I guess I'm getting blamed for everything," Kanaan said.

But the final caution came when Sato, driving the same car he won the Indianapolis 500 in two weeks ago and pushing for another win, got his left side slightly into the grass on the front stretch, with five laps to go. That sent him spinning, and also took out Dixon.

It was the 31st career victory for Power, and his second this season.

"It was very intense," Power said. "I could see Dixon was able to pass me at the start/finish line. So, I was starting to think about what I was going to do there at the end."

Simon Pagenaud was third, ahead of defending race champion Graham Rahal, who was coming of winning both races at Detroit last week to become the first IndyCar driver this season with multiple victories. Gabby Chaves finished fifth and Marco Andretti in sixth was the only other driver to finish all 248 laps at the 1 1/2-mile track.

With a full moon looming over the track, the red flag came out after an accident involving eight other cars that was blamed on Kanaan, who recovered from the ensuing penalty for his runner-up finish.

James Hinchcliffe got loose on lap 154 after making contact with Kanaan, who appeared to move up the track into him. That put Hinchcliffe in the middle of three-wide and he made contact with his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammate Mikhail Aleshin.

While calling Kanaan someone he trusts on the track, Hinchcliffe said Kanaan drove from inside along the white line and up into him, and pushed him into Aleshin.

"He wasn't driving smart, or respectfully," Hinchcliffe said.

