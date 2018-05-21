Watch: Motorbike rider escapes horror crash after using fallen rival's bike as ramp for jump

A motorbike rider left commentators and fans alike stunned after somehow managing to escape a high-speed crash.

Chaos erupted on the final corner of the penultimate lap of a Moto3 race at the Le Mans when Italian rider Enea Bastiannini, who was fourth at the time, slid out of control.

Bastiannini skidded towards the gravel of the final corner but in the process blocked any possible path for Jakub Kornfeil to avoid a collision.

Despite the Czech rider's race appearing to be all but over, Kornfeil managed to use Bastiannini's bike as a ramp, jumping over the bike, its rider and the chaos and continue on in the race.

"The first thing I was thinking of was to open the gas and stand up on the pegs," Kornfeil said after the race.

"The landing was so heavy, my rear suspension went down to its maximum.

"It even activated my leathers' airbag."

"The last lap was really painful so (I) could not wait to stretch my body after the race.

"Right after crossing the finish line, I left my bike to the marshalls, opened the leather (and) tried to relax (a) little bit.

"I think I won't ever forget this race."