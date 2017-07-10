 

Watch: Kiwi Scott Dixon clings onto IndyCar series lead after finishing 8th in Iowa

Kiwi driver Scott Dixon's lead in the IndyCar series has been all-but gobbled up by Helio Castroneves after the Brazilian won the latest round in Iowa.

The race was won by Brazilian Helios Castroneves who is now 11 points behind the Kiwi in the standings.
Source: SKY

Castroneves prevailed in a stop-start Iowa Corn 300 at the oval circuit in Newton, notching his first win of 2017.

It was enough to leapfrog series defending champion Simon Pagenaud and close to within just 11 points of Dixon, who could only manage eighth place on Monday (NZT).

It was a matter of damage limitation for the four-time series champion, who qualified 17th-fastest for a race he has never won.

The 36-year-old quickly moved through the field to be 10th after 40 of the 300 laps but spent the rest of the race hovering mid-pack in his Chip Ganassi Racing car, dealing with a number of stoppages caused by cars hitting the side wall.

Dixon was coming off his first win of the season, in Wisconsin, which opened up a 34-point series lead.

He still hasn't finished worse than ninth in any race he has completed this year.

With six rounds remaining, his biggest threat is 42-year-old Team Penske driver Castroneves, whose accomplished career doesn't feature an IndyCar series crown.

JR Hildebrand was second in Iowa, followed by fellow-American and three-time race winner Ryan Hunter-Reay.

IndyCar standings: Scott Dixon (NZ) 403, Helio Castroneves (Brazil) 392, Simon Pagenaud (France) 371, Will Power (Australia) 348, Josef Newgarden (USA) 346, Takuma Sato (Japan) 337, Graham Rahal (USA) 337

