Watch: Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley utterly destroys car, left broken in half, in Spanish GP practice crash

New Zealand driver Brendon Hartley of Toro Rosso did not make it to qualifying for the Spanish because the team was not able to fix his car after a crash in the final minutes of practice.

Source: SKY

He clipped the grass on the entry of a turn and spun into the tire barrier, significantly damaging the car.

The rear end fell apart as the car was being hoisted by a crane.

Lewis Hamilton ended Sebastian Vettel's dominant run in Formula One qualifying by setting a track record and wining pole position.

Hamilton had a lap of 1 minute, 16.173 seconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, only four hundredths of a second ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Vettel, who won three straight poles, will start third, followed by Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were fifth and sixth, respectively.

