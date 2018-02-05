 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Watch: Kiwi driver lucky to walk away from high-speed crash at chaotic Bathurst

share

Source:

NZN

Dutch driver Robin Frijns was a relieved winner when the Bathurst 12 Hour race ended early following a big crash, ensuring victory for his team's Audi.

Johnny Reid’s swerve to reduce the impact prevented what could’ve been a horrific incident.
Source: 7 Sport

Frijns was leading Yesterday's international GT endurance event on Mount Panorama from seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup (Mercedes) when the race was declared with 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

He had been in fuel saving mode, like most of the front runners, and admitted he didn't think they'd have finished had the race continued under normal conditions.

"I was pushing but also trying to save as much fuel as I could," said Frijns after celebrating with Audi Sport Team WRT co-drivers Stuart Leonard (Britain) and Dries Vanthoor (Belgium).

"I don't think we could have made it without a safety car.

"We are really happy, we didn't expect it from the start when we had issues all the way through. But from halfway to the end everything went fluently."

The pivotal moment came when former Supercars driver Ash Walsh got tied up with a backmarker and crashed into the wall at the top of the mountain, leaving him helpless with his car sideways across track.

Kiwi Johnny Reid, in a Mercedes GT, came over the hill at full pace and slammed into the side rear of the Audi, his attempted evasive action preventing what could have been a far more serious accident.

Officials decided there was not enough time to clean up the substantial debris and complete the race under green flags.

It was Audi's third win at the event and first since 2012.

Whincup finished second in the Mercedes AMG with teammates Kenny Habul, Tristian Vautier and Raffaele Marciello while Tim Pappas, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Luca Stolz and Marc Lieb were third in a Porsche 911 GT3.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Johnny Reid’s swerve to reduce the impact prevented what could’ve been a horrific incident.

Watch: Kiwi driver lucky to walk away from high-speed crash at chaotic Bathurst


00:15
2
Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 to win the Cup final in Hamilton.

As it happened: Classy Fiji edge South Africa to win thrilling Cup final in Hamilton Sevens


00:15
3
Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 to win the Cup final in Hamilton.

Fiji come up with magical play to steal victory over South Africa in Hamilton Sevens Cup final

01:47
4
Sir Patrick Hogan will step aside from his passion, after 61 years in the business.

Karaka Sales record second-highest turnover ever, led by sale of colt bred by Sir Patrick Hogan

5
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the AAM Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course on July 16, 2017 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox claims highest European Tour finish after soaring up leaderboard to third in final round

02:36
Only seven survivors have been found and family members have attended a church service in Auckland.

Opinion: How many more preventable disasters do we need to see in the Pacific?

1 NEWS Pacific correspndent Barbara Dreaver says the Kiribati ferry disaster again shows resources for domestic shipping and ferry services are appalling in the Pacific.

02:42
Two teenage boys swimming with three others were swept away and drowned.

Watch: 'It was a miracle' - intensive care paramedic describes difficult Waitakere rescue operation

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crewman Russell “Rusty” Clark says survivors were lucky to escape a swollen river.

00:15
Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 to win the Cup final in Hamilton.

As it happened: Classy Fiji edge South Africa to win thrilling Cup final in Hamilton Sevens

Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 in the Cup final at first Hamilton Sevens at Waikato Stadium.

00:59
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

'The brother that was always there for me' - friends pay tribute to teens who died in Waitakere Ranges flash flood

Two made it to safety, and a third was winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.


02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 