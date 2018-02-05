Watch: Kiwi driver lucky to walk away from high-speed crash at chaotic Bathurst

Dutch driver Robin Frijns was a relieved winner when the Bathurst 12 Hour race ended early following a big crash, ensuring victory for his team's Audi.

Frijns was leading Yesterday's international GT endurance event on Mount Panorama from seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup (Mercedes) when the race was declared with 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

He had been in fuel saving mode, like most of the front runners, and admitted he didn't think they'd have finished had the race continued under normal conditions.

"I was pushing but also trying to save as much fuel as I could," said Frijns after celebrating with Audi Sport Team WRT co-drivers Stuart Leonard (Britain) and Dries Vanthoor (Belgium).

"I don't think we could have made it without a safety car.

"We are really happy, we didn't expect it from the start when we had issues all the way through. But from halfway to the end everything went fluently."

The pivotal moment came when former Supercars driver Ash Walsh got tied up with a backmarker and crashed into the wall at the top of the mountain, leaving him helpless with his car sideways across track.

Kiwi Johnny Reid, in a Mercedes GT, came over the hill at full pace and slammed into the side rear of the Audi, his attempted evasive action preventing what could have been a far more serious accident.

Officials decided there was not enough time to clean up the substantial debris and complete the race under green flags.

It was Audi's third win at the event and first since 2012.