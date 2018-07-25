Watch: Helmet cam captures rally driver’s horrifying escape from blazing car after high-speed crash

A rally driver has somehow managed to walk away unscathed from a terrifying high-speed crash that saw his car catch on fire while he was still inside.

Ken Block was racing in a 1991 Ford Escort in the New England Forest Rally in the US State of Maine on Sunday when he clipped a rock and flipped his car.

The car rolled twice before landing on its wheels.

Block was looking to continue racing after the incident until he noticed the car was on fire, prompting him and navigator Alex Gelsomino to make a quick escape.

The 50-year-old managed to capture the entire experience on his helmet camera, sharing the vision on social media after the two-day event.

"WILD day for Alex Gelsomino and I," Block posted on Instagram.

"We were running in 3rd overall in the New England Forest Rally (with a gear box problem), pressing on to finish Stage 4 when I turned into a tighter left corner and downshifted.

"The box didn’t shift when I wanted it to (because mechanical issue), and when it finally did, it threw me into the inside of a corner and into a big rock.

"That rock sent us rolling over twice. We landed on our wheels, and I was ready to get going again because we were shiny side up.

"Buuuut as you can see, a fire started REALLY quick. Alex and I got out safely, but the car thoroughly burned right there on the stage.