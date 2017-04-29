 

Watch: Hayden Paddon's Argentina title defence comes crashing down, WRC fans help flip rolled Hyundai

Hayden Paddon has survived a low-speed roll and the time lost that came with it to sit seventh after the first full day at Rally Argentina.

Paddon lost over two minutes while getting the car back on four wheels, but recovered on the difficult course to finish day one seventh.
Source: SKY

The Kiwi WRC driver is wondering what could have been after he was caught out by the minor accident. Despite taking two stage wins, Paddon still sits nearly four minutes behind rally leader Elfyn Evans.

Paddon lost nearly three minutes when his Hyundai i20 got caught in a rut on a left-hand hairpin, resulting in his car slowly rolling over and needing fans to help flip it back onto all four wheels.

"A difficult morning," Paddon said.

"The time loss that we had to get out of the car, push it back on its wheels and get going again. Luckily the damage wasn't too much.

"It's just a matter of being smart now and not lose any more time. I think maybe a good result is still possible."

Despite sitting as low as 19th throughout the first day, Paddon recovered exceptionally in the afternoon with wins in stage seven and eight.

The two wins moved the Kiwi up into seventh, where he stayed after finishing eighth quickest through the&nbsp;6.04km ninth stage to complete the day.

Paddon wasn't the only driver to faulter on the Argentinian roads though, with Hyundai team-mate Dani Sordo losing 11 minutes after hitting a stone and breaking a steering arm and Citroen’s Kris Meeke taking significant damage when he rolled off course at speed into bush.

