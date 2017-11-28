Watch: Formula 1 unveils new logo for 2018 season - and Lewis Hamilton hates it

Formula 1's owners have unveiled a new logo for a "new era" of racing starting next season, but the change hasn't been welcomed by some fans and drivers - including the current F1 champion.

The redesign by Liberty Media replaces the logo which was introduced 23 years ago by former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone.

It's the latest move by the American owners after they acquired F1 for NZ$12.3 billion in January with the hope the new design would help broaden the championship's appeal to attract new audiences.

But moments after its reveal during the podium ceremony at yesterday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton questioned why the logo needed to change.

"The old one was iconic, and the new one isn't," Hamilton said.

"Imagine if Ferrari changed theirs."

Abu Dhabi winner Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel also queried the wisdom of the rebrand with both insisting they preferred the old design.

F1's new American commercial boss, Sean Bratches, said the new logo would build stronger connections with fans.

"Our new brand identity symbolises the wider transformation taking place in Formula One as we aim to broaden the sport's appeal, attract new audiences and build stronger connections with existing fans," he said.

"We set out to create a logo that captures the speed and excitement of the pinnacle of motorsport and this reveal signals the beginning of a new era for Formula One.