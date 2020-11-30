Watch: F1's Romain Grosjean cheats death after car torn in half in fiery smash

Romain Grosjean is lucky to come away alive from a fiery crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Haas driver smashed into the wall just seconds after the start of the race, exploding on impact.

The Frenchman managed to escape from his burning vehicle which had been torn in two by the crash and caused the barrier to split.

He was taken to hospital with minor burns and suspected broken ribs. Authorities say his halo head protection is the main reason why his injuries weren't more serious.

F1 managing director Ross Brawn says the technology undoubtedly prevent further injury.

"The fire was worrying, the barrier coming apart was worrying, but we can be happy with safety of the car.

"We haven’t seen anything like that for a very long time, but the barrier splitting normally results in a fatality. The halo saved the day and it saved Romain.

"There was controversy in including it initially, but there can’t be any doubt now — hats off to those [who] pushed for its introduction," he said.

Lewis Hamilton managed to evade the drama on the track, winning the race after the restart.

It was the Mercedes driver's 11th win of the season with the championship already wrapped up.

He said the accident was horrific to witness.

"It was such a shocking image to see. When I get in the car I know I am taking risks. I respect the dangers that are in this sport. I posted about it during the break because it is horrifying. The car, the cockpit. I don't know what Gs he pulled but I'm just so grateful the halo worked," said Hamilton.

"It could have been so much worse but I think it is a reminder to us and hopefully to the people that are watching that this is a dangerous sport. We are out there pushing to the limit and playing with the limit but you always have to respect it.

"It shows what an amazing job Formula 1 has done, the FIA has done for him to be able to walk away from something like that.