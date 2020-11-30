TODAY |

Watch: F1's Romain Grosjean cheats death after car torn in half in fiery smash

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Romain Grosjean is lucky to come away alive from a fiery crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Romain Grosjean was able to leap to safety after his car was ripped apart in the opening lap at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Source: Spark

The Haas driver smashed into the wall just seconds after the start of the race, exploding on impact.

The Frenchman managed to escape from his burning vehicle which had been torn in two by the crash and caused the barrier to split.

He was taken to hospital with minor burns and suspected broken ribs. Authorities say his halo head protection is the main reason why his injuries weren't more serious.

F1 managing director Ross Brawn says the technology undoubtedly prevent further injury.

"The fire was worrying, the barrier coming apart was worrying, but we can be happy with safety of the car.

"We haven’t seen anything like that for a very long time, but the barrier splitting normally results in a fatality. The halo saved the day and it saved Romain.

"There was controversy in including it initially, but there can’t be any doubt now — hats off to those [who] pushed for its introduction," he said.

Lewis Hamilton managed to evade the drama on the track, winning the race after the restart.

It was the Mercedes driver's 11th win of the season with the championship already wrapped up.

He said the accident was horrific to witness.

"It was such a shocking image to see. When I get in the car I know I am taking risks. I respect the dangers that are in this sport. I posted about it during the break because it is horrifying. The car, the cockpit. I don't know what Gs he pulled but I'm just so grateful the halo worked," said Hamilton.

"It could have been so much worse but I think it is a reminder to us and hopefully to the people that are watching that this is a dangerous sport. We are out there pushing to the limit and playing with the limit but you always have to respect it.

"It shows what an amazing job Formula 1 has done, the FIA has done for him to be able to walk away from something like that.

"But it will be investigated and they will do an awful lot of work to make sure something like that does not happen again."

Motorsport
Victor Waters
Middle East
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:44
Watch: F1's Romain Grosjean cheats death after car torn in half in fiery smash
2
Glenn Phillips stars in Black Caps crushing victory over West Indies with rapid century, NZ take the series
3
NRL's Jarryd Hayne tells court he wanted to 'please' complainant as rape trial continues
4
Glenn Phillips: From popped kneecap to record-breaking century
5
Investigators probe Diego Maradona's death, searching personal doctor's office
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Motorbike rider dies following crash in Northland

Majority of drowning cases didn't wear lifejackets - study

01:45

Iran's supreme leader vows revenge over scientist killed in ambush

02:42

Iran scientist linked to military nuclear programme killed in ambush