Watch: Driver's insane tantrum captured on team radio after F2 shocker - 'F*** this!'

Indian Formula 2 driver Arjun Maini's spectacular tantrum at this weekend's French Grand Prix has been caught on tape, following his 13th placed finish in Le Castellet.

At the conclusion of the race yesterday morning, Maini could be heard berating his teammates and support crew, claiming that they didn't help him achieve a higher finish.

"I swear you guys don't support me at all," Maini sobbed into team radio.

"I do everything every f***ing session!

"You can't do this to me, mate! I have no f***ing power out of the corner, why doesn't anybody f***ing believe me?"

"I don't want to race in this championship anymore! F*** this!"