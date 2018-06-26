 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Watch: Driver's insane tantrum captured on team radio after F2 shocker - 'F*** this!'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Indian Formula 2 driver Arjun Maini's spectacular tantrum at this weekend's French Grand Prix has been caught on tape, following his 13th placed finish in Le Castellet.

Arjun Maini's teammates copped some stick for his performance at the French Grand Prix.
Source: Formula 1

At the conclusion of the race yesterday morning, Maini could be heard berating his teammates and support crew, claiming that they didn't help him achieve a higher finish.

"I swear you guys don't support me at all," Maini sobbed into team radio.

"I do everything every f***ing session!

"You can't do this to me, mate! I have no f***ing power out of the corner, why doesn't anybody f***ing believe me?"

"I don't want to race in this championship anymore! F*** this!"

It is yet to be seen whether or not Trident will keep Maini as a driver for the Austrian Grand Prix next month.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Watch: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

00:18
2
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

3
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

World Cup LIVE: Spain hit back against Morocco, Portugal lead Iran as European giants look to seal second round spots

00:15
4
Uruguaysealed top spot in the group with a 3-0 win in Samara.

Watch: Sublime Luis Suarez free-kick bamboozles Russian wall as Uruguay top group with thrashing of hosts

5
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 03: Kieran Foran of the Bulldogs passes the ball during the round nine NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium on May 3, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Bulldogs star Kieran Foran's NRL season over after toe injury

00:32
Warnings are in place for all alpine passes, and drivers are urged to carry chains.

Thunderstorms possible for Auckland as snow closes roads, prompts warnings around South Island

The Desert Rd in the central North Island is also shut.


00:13
The video has caused outrage among animal rights groups.

Footage of man sending stunned possum flying off Waimate farm fence with hay-maker punch divides internet - 'What a big man'

Others have defended his actions.

01:47
Motorists are warned it could snow on the North Island’s Desert Road.

Icy blast set to engulf much of New Zealand bringing snow, heavy rain, thunder, hail and gales to various areas

Winter made its presence felt on roads across the South Island today and the whole country is now poised for a blast.


01:01
The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Watch: Winston Peters uses Latin phrase while answering question on Simon Bridges' comments about PM's baby - 'Res ipsa loquitur'

The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

00:18
The blaze broke out at the Ambassador Theatre in Point Chevalier.

Watch: Fire fighters on crane battle blaze at old movie theatre in Auckland

The fire is reportedly at the Ambassador Theatre in Point Chevalier.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 