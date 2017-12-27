Watch: 'Boys don't wear princess dresses!' Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton slammed for mocking nephew's Christmas outfit

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has apologised for a video he shared on social media of him mocking his nephew for wearing a princess dress.



Hamilton told his 5.7 million Instagram followers in the video he was upset by the four-year-old's outfit.

"I'm so sad right now. Look at my nephew," he said.



The camera then moves away from Hamilton's face to show a young boy wearing a pink princess dress and waving around a heart-shaped wand.



"Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?" Hamilton asked his nephew.



The nephew innocently said he did ask for the dress, which led Hamilton to ask more questions.

"Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?''



"Boys don't wear princess dresses!"

Hamilton made his apology after taking the video down from his Instagram story in a series of tweets.



"Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post," he wrote.



"I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should.



"My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone.



"I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement."



The video drew heavy criticism on social media from fans and celebrities alike.

Artist Travis Alabanza tweeted in reply to Hamilton's apology, saying, "I hope Lewis Hamilton properly thinks and apologises to his nephew for that video.